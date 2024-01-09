Here's How Harbor Freight's Titanium Welders Compare To Other Big Name Brands
Harbor Freight is a very good place to pick up tools for cheap, and you might be surprised to see how low the prices can get for tools you might otherwise think were out of your price range. The Titanium brand welders are a good example, as you can pick one up much cheaper than competing brands. This could cause you to think that it's of lesser quality than competitors, but that's not exactly the case.
User scores tell a good story, as each of the Titanium welders has a rating of over four stars on Harbor Freight's website. For some people, that's enough to pull the trigger and pick one up, but it's worth knowing how they stack up to comparable brands. There are a lot of big names in the welding market, which might lead you to pick up something more recognizable. There are a few things to be aware of, but the one takeaway you should have is you won't be wasting your money buying a Titanium welder.
How does Titanium compare to other brands?
Harbor Freight's website likes to compare items to more expensive brands, so you can get an idea of what their Titanium welders are being compared to when you select one. The Titanium Easy-Flux 125 Amp welder is compared to a Hobart model that costs $300 more but is similarly specced. Going off user reviews, the Titanium one comes ahead with a 4.8/5 rating compared to 4.7/5. What you have to keep in mind is the welders from Harbor Freight are typically going to be for hobbyists and DIYers, and they will be priced accordingly. As a result, we don't have a lot of professional reviews to look at.
Weld Guru rates the Hobart Handler 125 welder at 3/5 stars while pointing out its affordability and durable build, but the review also notes the lack of features. The Titanium Easy-Flux welder comes in a full star lower, and the lack of a digital screen and low duty time are major downsides, coupled with the same lack of features. Going up the price tier sees the Titanium MIG 170 welder secure a 3/5 star rating from Weld Guru — another average score.
Users on The Garage Journal and Welding Web forums tend to point people toward Hobart, Miller, or Lincoln models when asked about Titanium's offerings. In the budget price range Titanium targets, the Welding subreddit's buying guide also points people to Hobart and Lincoln. That doesn't mean Titanium is junk, however.
Is it still worth buying Titanium?
At the end of the day, it's going to be a personal decision you have to make. Nothing is inherently wrong with the Titanium brand, so you shouldn't have to worry about it suddenly breaking overnight. While it might not be as feature-rich as some competitors, it's still a solid value purchase — especially if you get a great deal with your Inside Track Club membership.
The most expensive Titanium welder will cost you $899, so no matter what, you're staying under $1,000 as a Harbor Freight shopper. You might want to start considering more professional brands at that price range, which could lead you to find a better value pick, even if it costs more money. Perhaps coincidentally, the TIG 200 Professional AC/DC TIG Welder, Titanium's $899 model, does have the lowest user scores on Harbor Freight's website, with a still solid 4.3/5 rating. For beginners, saving money might be the most important thing, and you can do that with Titanium. You will miss out on some quality-of-life features — like a digital screen in some cases — but that won't be the biggest deal if you're not using the welder daily.