Here's How Harbor Freight's Titanium Welders Compare To Other Big Name Brands

Harbor Freight is a very good place to pick up tools for cheap, and you might be surprised to see how low the prices can get for tools you might otherwise think were out of your price range. The Titanium brand welders are a good example, as you can pick one up much cheaper than competing brands. This could cause you to think that it's of lesser quality than competitors, but that's not exactly the case.

User scores tell a good story, as each of the Titanium welders has a rating of over four stars on Harbor Freight's website. For some people, that's enough to pull the trigger and pick one up, but it's worth knowing how they stack up to comparable brands. There are a lot of big names in the welding market, which might lead you to pick up something more recognizable. There are a few things to be aware of, but the one takeaway you should have is you won't be wasting your money buying a Titanium welder.