13 Of The Worst Harbor Freight Products, According To Users

With simple, cheap tools like the Warrior Four-Way Chuck Key, there are only a few things that could make them worth avoiding. Two of the biggest potential flaws are that the key either doesn't fit properly, or it's made from inadequately hardened metal and breaks after a few uses.

Unfortunately, plenty of Harbor Freight reviewers complain of both problems with the Warrior chuck key, with some even alleging that the key was such poor quality that they could only use it once before it broke. If that wasn't bad enough, some users report taking their original key back to the store for a replacement, only to be given a new key that suffered from the same quality problems.

The key retails for $9.99, but its reviews should serve as a warning for anyone looking to take a gamble on it instead of buying a pricier key. With an average rating of just 3.5 out of five stars from more than 350 reviews, there's a chance that any potential buyer will find themselves with a dud. Many of the newer reviews of the key are more positive, and many of the one-star reviews are from several years ago, so it's possible that Harbor Freight has recently increased the build quality of the key. However, with so many other options available both online and from other retailers, it's probably still advisable to give this particular Warrior key a miss.