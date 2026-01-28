Is Harbor Freight's Budget Welder Actually Beginner-Friendly?
Harbor Freight is renowned for its wide range of affordable tools, and it offers a variety of welders stretching from $120 entry-level options to $1,000+ pro-level machines. Beginners looking to get into welding will gravitate towards the lower end of the retailer's range, with the Chicago Electric 125 flux welder being the cheapest option.
It's available for $119.99, and is backed by more than 4,200 reviews on the retailer's website at an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars. When paired with some of Harbor Freight's welding accessories, it's a cost-effective, beginner-friendly way to learn how to weld. However, buyers with slightly more generous budgets might find that Harbor Freight's Titanium brand welders offer better value for money in the long run.
First, let's focus on the Chicago Electric welder. It's racked up more than 3,000 five-star reviews on Harbor Freight's website, with one reviewer saying they've had theirs "for over 10 years and it get[s] abused, [yet it] still works good." Another reports that "after a few years of light use [they] have no complaints." Hank O'Hop at The Drive also shared his thoughts on the welder, noting that it "is as simple as it gets" to operate. However, he noted inconsistencies with its performance, and suggested buyers who are serious about developing their welding skills might want to spend a little more for a more capable machine.
Harbor Freight's Titanium welders offer better performance
Although they're pricier than the Chicago Electric welder, Titanium's welders might be worth the cash for beginners looking to spend more upfront and expand their skills over time. YouTuber DIY Pro has a selection of Harbor Freight welders from the Chicago Electric, Titanium, and Vulcan ranges, and highlighted the Titanium Easy-Flux 125 welder as being his go-to option thanks to its price and power. At $144.99, it's only slightly more expensive than the Chicago Electric to boot. It's the one of the highest rated welders by Harbor Freight reviewers too, with an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars from over 5,400 reviews.
An even more versatile option is the Titanium Stick 225 Inverter Welder. In a comparison of cheap and expensive welders by Project Farm, this pricier Titanium model scored better overall than all of the other featured cheap welders across a variety of tests. It was powerful, its amperage output was mostly accurate, and it formed welds that proved significantly stronger than its cheaper competition. It also offers both 120V and 240V modes.
With a retail price of $299.99, it's a much bigger investment than either the Titanium 125 or the Chicago Electric welders. However, Harbor Freight reviewers who invested in one have been consistently very impressed, giving the tool an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars from over 700 reviews.
Is the Chicago Electric or the Titanium welder a better deal?
In differing circumstances, both the Chicago Electric welder and the Titanium welders are good options for beginners. The former is a straightforward, cheap option for those who want to learn the basics, although owners who have both Chicago Electric and Titanium welders say the latter is still better overall. Which option is the best also depends on the type of welding you want to learn first: stick and flux welding can both be good options, but they have different uses and limitations. Neither is as difficult to learn as TIG welding either.
It's also worth keeping in mind that buying a welder isn't the only expense you'll need to think about if you're looking to learn the skill. You'll also need some essential welding tools, as well as good quality accessories like a welding helmet. If you're left with a limited budget once all those things are accounted for, then the Chicago Electric is still good enough to let you get to grips with the basics. However, spending a little extra on a Titanium welder should yield better results as you start to develop and expand your skills.
How we came to this conclusion
To get an overview of how beginners and experienced welders felt about Harbor Freight's range of welding machines, we gathered reviews from independent testers, and buyers. These included a mix of video and written reviews from trusted outlets, alongside feedback from Harbor Freight customers that were left on the retailer's website.