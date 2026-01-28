Is Harbor Freight's Budget Welder Actually Beginner-Friendly?

Harbor Freight is renowned for its wide range of affordable tools, and it offers a variety of welders stretching from $120 entry-level options to $1,000+ pro-level machines. Beginners looking to get into welding will gravitate towards the lower end of the retailer's range, with the Chicago Electric 125 flux welder being the cheapest option.

It's available for $119.99, and is backed by more than 4,200 reviews on the retailer's website at an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars. When paired with some of Harbor Freight's welding accessories, it's a cost-effective, beginner-friendly way to learn how to weld. However, buyers with slightly more generous budgets might find that Harbor Freight's Titanium brand welders offer better value for money in the long run.

First, let's focus on the Chicago Electric welder. It's racked up more than 3,000 five-star reviews on Harbor Freight's website, with one reviewer saying they've had theirs "for over 10 years and it get[s] abused, [yet it] still works good." Another reports that "after a few years of light use [they] have no complaints." Hank O'Hop at The Drive also shared his thoughts on the welder, noting that it "is as simple as it gets" to operate. However, he noted inconsistencies with its performance, and suggested buyers who are serious about developing their welding skills might want to spend a little more for a more capable machine.