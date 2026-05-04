14 Of The Weirdest Third-Party Drill Attachments You Can Find On Amazon

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The combi-drill is a wonderfully versatile tool. As a drilling and driving implement, it sits at the heart of virtually all home improvement, construction, and building tasks. Regardless of what job you're taking on, your drill is almost always going to be right there at your side. The essentiality of the power drill makes it one of the few items that are consistently necessary in a home tool kit.

Drills offer plenty of value when used in their primary areas of expertise, but all manner of toolmakers have developed even more range for these power tools. The tri-pressure chuck element that holds bits in place, combined with the rotational force of every major brand's drill options produces the ability to operate as a motor to support some truly weird and wacky accessories.

Swapping out the drill bit for an attachment that turns some other kind of accessory tool head can transform your drill into virtually any kind of implement you might imagine, and then some. These 14 drill accessories are some of the oddest options out there, and they are all available from Amazon for reasonable or even bargain prices. Nearly all of them come from third-party brands, including some of the strange letter brands selling on the platform.

Not all of these drill attachments will be "good" options to get the job you might be considering completed efficiently, but all of them do provide a means to use your drill in an alternative way when the need arises.