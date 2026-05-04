14 Of The Weirdest Third-Party Drill Attachments You Can Find On Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The combi-drill is a wonderfully versatile tool. As a drilling and driving implement, it sits at the heart of virtually all home improvement, construction, and building tasks. Regardless of what job you're taking on, your drill is almost always going to be right there at your side. The essentiality of the power drill makes it one of the few items that are consistently necessary in a home tool kit.
Drills offer plenty of value when used in their primary areas of expertise, but all manner of toolmakers have developed even more range for these power tools. The tri-pressure chuck element that holds bits in place, combined with the rotational force of every major brand's drill options produces the ability to operate as a motor to support some truly weird and wacky accessories.
Swapping out the drill bit for an attachment that turns some other kind of accessory tool head can transform your drill into virtually any kind of implement you might imagine, and then some. These 14 drill accessories are some of the oddest options out there, and they are all available from Amazon for reasonable or even bargain prices. Nearly all of them come from third-party brands, including some of the strange letter brands selling on the platform.
Not all of these drill attachments will be "good" options to get the job you might be considering completed efficiently, but all of them do provide a means to use your drill in an alternative way when the need arises.
Neiko ⅜-Inch Keyed Chuck Adapter
The typical power drill today utilizes a keyless chuck that allows you to rotate the front end to tighten or loosen its grip. This is a practical solution for quick changes, and many of the best drills to hit the market in recent years even feature ratcheting functions for extra security. As a result, there's very little need for a drill to add a second chuck into the mix, but alas the Neiko ⅜-Inch Keyed Chuck Adapter is an adapter featuring a hex shank connection point that works with both drills and impact drivers to add a keyed chuck into the mix for the odd time when this solution might somehow be necessary. Perhaps a second chuck can add to some of the unexpected ways you might already be using your cordless drill.
To be entirely fair to the keyed chuck, it's not simply an old-timey bit holding solution, and many heavy duty drills still utilize this element. Drill presses tend to feature keyed chucks as well, and they offer supreme lockdown opportunities on bits that you really need to stabilize during precise operations. However, it's certainly a little quirky to add this kind of adapter to the end of your drill, so it acts as a great starting point when exploring this subsection of the tool accessory marketplace. It's available from Amazon for $17 and perhaps surprisingly, its product page notes that more than 700 of them have been bought in the last month.
Rexbeti Double Headed Sheet Metal Nibbler
The Rexbeti Double Headed Sheet Metal Nibbler is a sheet metal cutting solution that comes with a full kit of complementary gear. The set features a step drill bit, as well as the cutting implement itself, and an adjustable side handle, all available from Amazon for $38. You'll need to work through a series of subtasks to use this drill attachment, but the basic premise involves drilling one or two holes and then attaching the nibbler to your drill in order to shear through one of the breaks in the sheet metal while using the other as an anchor point to create leverage to support precision throughout the cut. It can be used to cut perfect circles or as a straight cutting solution with the added distance measurement features acting as something of a saw guide instead of a compass point.
The tool accessory is an interesting option to add to a tool collection, most notably because the purpose-built metal cutting solutions it aims to emulate tend to be at least moderately expensive. You're not going to run into many needs that involve this sort of accessory, But if you do, an inexpensive option like this is a welcome sight for tool users.
S SATC Decal Eraser Wheel
The S SATC Decal Eraser Wheel is listed at Amazon for $10 and its product page notes that over 4,000 have been bought in the last month. The wheel features a round, soft rubber construction and acts as a remover and eraser for decals, tape, and other elements that might be stuck to metal, glass, or hard plastic surfaces. The tool shouldn't be used on lacquer coatings, and it is noted to perform best when spun at a rate between 1,500 and 3,000 RPM with a maximum rating of 4,000 RPM.
The tool promises to quickly tear off vinyl decals and other graphics that are stuck to signs, windows, car doors, and even the sides of boats. It seats in your drill with the help of a detachable shank element measuring just under 2 inches in length. The tool promises to offer just enough scrapping force to remove stubborn elements while maintaining a soft enough touch to leave the surface of your vehicle or sign beneath the targeted decal unscathed.
Homicozy 3-Piece Stainless Steel Whisk Attachment Set
Anyone who has ever wished that they could use their drill in a wider range of areas around the house will be pleasantly surprised to find the Homicozy 3-Piece Stainless Steel Whisk Attachment Set. This is a quirky attachment set to help with baking and other cooking tasks, featuring a whisk, a dough hook, and an egg beater, with each one attaching via a hex shank to your standard drill. Sadly, these shanks don't feature the same ball-end design that would allow them to be used with an impact driver for even more ferocious mixing power.
Even so, your drill will offer more than enough velocity to whip up whatever kind of mixture you are targeting from the recipe book. On the surface, these feel like a silly alternative to purpose built mixing gear, but kitchen appliances can be incredibly expensive even on the budget end of the spectrum. By contrast, this set of mixing attachments can be found at Amazon for $13 or in a larger configuration for $16. In a pinch, these can offer an alternative approach to speeding up work in the kitchen that actually makes a difference.
Cyuxing 3-Piece Magnetic Bit Retention Rings
Many bit holders you'll use with a drill include a magnetic element to keep bits in place. Some even feature improved grabbing force to secure screws to the bit for improved performance as you begin driving a fastener. The Cyuxing 3-Piece Magnetic Bit Retention Ring takes this a step further, acting as a magnetic sleeve that fits over a standard drill bit to produce even more magnetic holding force. The three-piece set is available from Amazon for $10 and its product page notes that over 3,000 of them have been purchased in the last month.
The magnetic ring does seem to offer enough magnetic force to hold a screw securely to the drill bit as you begin installing the fastener. However, its primary function looks to be preventative in nature, helping to capture screws as they leave a workpiece. The bulked up magnetized surface acts as a safety net of sorts so that you don't drop fasteners into cracks and crevices once they are free and mobile. These magnetic retention rings can fit over any standard bit you might use in a drill or impact driver, giving them some nice versatility when added to your tool collection.
YeewayVeh 3-Piece Car Detailing Brush Set
Cleaning your car is a fairly routine job, and there are plenty of tools and accessory elements that you should keep in your garage for this task. Instead of investing in numerous full sized tools, opting for drill accessories like the YeewayVeh 3-Piece Car Detailing Brush Set offers a cost-effective alternative that may still prove efficient and functional. The brush kit includes a hex shank adapter and three brushes that look a bit like makeup or paint brushes. Each one features a removable handle that allows you to use the tool under manual power or attach it to the adapter for use with your drill. This offers users a powerful swirling motion that can brush away dust and debris with ease or scrub surfaces with the help of soap and water quickly. It also delivers the ability to perform finer detail work in recessed areas or across particularly stubborn spots.
The set is available at Amazon for $12, and a variety of alternative kit options can also be found here ranging from $8 to $16. These brushes can be used on both interior and exterior surfaces and feature soft hair bristles to produce ample cleaning power without the threat of scratching or otherwise damaging your paint job or other surfaces of the car.
Patelai 6-Piece Stainless Steel Wire Brush Set
The ability to scrub inside pipes, tubes, and other material is often crucial for cleaning and maintenance. The right solution for this kind of work is often a small wire brush, but operating one by hand can be time-consuming and frustrating. Most users may be unaware that a drill attachment alternative exists out there in the marketplace and can change the way you approach this sort of task.
The Patelai Stainless Steel Wire Brush Set is available as a six- or 12-piece set, with the six-piece option priced at $9 at Amazon. The larger option retails for $17 and features a wider array of brush sizes. Each brush features stainless steel wire cleaning heads suitable for numerous internal cleanout tasks. Each one is also set on a hex shank that makes them compatible with both drills and impact drivers. The whole set comes in a plastic case to keep the equipment organized between uses.
Dimpler Drywall Screw Gun Bit Attachment
The Dimpler Drywall Screw Gun Bit Attachment turns your drill into a drywall screw gun. It utilizes a hex shank adapter and features four depth adjustments with a magnetic bit holder to set drywall screws flush against the head for accurate installation every time. The tool is available from Amazon for $20, significantly undercutting the typical price of a dedicated screw gun you might find from major power tool brands. Naturally, this solution doesn't feature an auto feed function like dedicated power tools might, but that hasn't stopped over 800 buyers from investing in the drill accessory in the last month.
The tool can be used with both drills and impact drivers thanks to its ball end hex shank and it features the ability to hold screws in place before installing them in a range of materials including particle board, decking, and drywall. The attachment tool also supports reversing screws back out of a workpiece rather than requiring you to remove the attachment first.
Fusion Drill-Powered Tools Cultivator Attachment
For $100 on Amazon, you can add some powered lawn care functionality to your standard cordless drill. The Fusion Drill-Powered Tools Cultivator Attachment offers a cultivation depth up to 5.5 inches with an adjustable shaft length for use at ground level or in raised garden beds. The cultivator features four rotating tilling heads that can deliver powerful soil aeration with a maximum width of 8 inches. The tool features an oversized handle for an ergonomic grip and weighs roughly 6 pounds.
This accessory tool can be a potent support in your gardening tasks heading into the warmer weather. Alongside some great tool finds for the spring season from brands like DeWalt or gear worth stocking up on from outlets like Home Depot, this kind of attachment for your drill offers the ability to forego a more expensive option while still tackling soil maintenance needs with power and speed. The product page does note that your drill will need to deliver at least 300 in-lb of torque to operate efficiently, however.
ChrgNgo Strap Winder Attachment
Attaching the ChrgNgo Strap Winder Attachment to your drill and then slipping the end of a strap in between its two prongs allows you to engage the drill to quickly coil even large lengths rapidly for storage. This 8-inch long attachment offers pretty niche functionality, but it will be fairly important for anyone who works with lots of building materials or just owns a truck and frequently uses its bed to haul stuff around. Think of all the time fiddling with straps and other workholding solutions for your truck bed you'll save, allowing you to focus on the job at hand rather than the maintenance tasks that surround it.
The tool is built from carbon steel and finished in a black powder coat to preserve its durability and longevity. It can be found at Amazon for $20 and attaches to your drill via a rounded shank.
Selumie Plate Cutter Attachment
The Selumie Plate Cutter Attachment operates a little like a can opener. Its hex shank connection attaches to your drill or impact driver as any other accessory bit would, offering two rolling discs that can shear through steel, copper, and iron sheet metal in thicknesses ranging up to about 1 millimeter across the board. The drill attachment is available from Amazon for $24, and while it may not be something you use every day, the ability to cut through metal stock like this is certainly valuable for a wider range of tasks than you might initially expect.
This solution can be a useful option for cutting metal trim pieces or roofing panels, and it's ideal for other light duty cutting tasks to help support repairs and replacements of all kinds of elements around the house and beyond. The tool also features a support arm that tracks downward toward the base of your drill's handle to offer improved control over the unit as it goes about its cutting tasks.
Baceyiou 25-Foot Drain Auger Attachment
Anyone who has ever needed to snake a drain in their home will recognize the basic layout of the Baceyiou 25-Foot Drain Auger Attachment. This solution takes on the overall visual format of a standard drain auger and features a 25-foot snake that can be manually powered when necessary. But in the center of the drum the tool features a shaft that sticks out the back to offer compatibility with a drill. The tool accessory is available at Amazon $32, and more than 500 units have been sold in the last month.
The drain auger is capable of snaking kitchen, bathroom, and shower drains with ease, and with the help of a drill attached to the back, there's no need to fight with tool in order to accomplish the task before you. Using these to clear a clog is frequently a frustrating task, but with the help of your drill there's far less awkward hand spinning to be done and clogs can be broken up significantly faster, allowing you to get back to other, more pleasant tasks around the house without dwelling on the unsavory and sometimes messy job of snaking clogged drains.
Bullseye Bore Laser Drill Alignment Guide
The Bullseye Bore Laser Drill Alignment Guide is a truly interesting option that slips easily over the end of your installed drill bit. The accessory can be found at Amazon for $75, which will feel a little steep at first. However, for any renovator who frequently needs to drill accurate pilot holes in walls and other elements to support precise installations, perhaps for a TV mount, new shelving, or the support structures for a built-in cabinet, this accessory may be a life saver. As a frequent renovator myself, this is the most eye catching addition to the list, personally.
The tool extends out on either end of your bit and projects a laser onto the surface you're drilling. As the chuck and installed bit spin, the light spins up too, giving you a natural guide to keep your drill's angle true. If you start to wobble, you'll see that shift in angle projected on the wall as the circle created from the spinning laser trails off to one side or another. It's a neat accessory that can be a real help for renovators who have struggled with this issue in the past.