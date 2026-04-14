7 Home Depot Finds Worth Stocking Up On For The Spring Season
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Home Depot stores can be found all across the country. The outlet maintains over 2,300 locations in North America, and Home Depot's familiar orange logo indicates both quality prices and a wealth of product options to help get your tasks around the house completed as well as some quality know-how from the apron-adorned employees buzzing around within its walls. The big box retailer is a great source of inspiration, critical learning opportunities, and the gear you need to succeed. There are even plenty of great ways to get what you're lookin for at Home Depot while working on a tight budget.
As a result, many home improvers flock to Home Depot as the seasons begin to change. Plenty of solid finds can make tackling maintenance projects and seasonal updates easier, regardless of what the weather is throwing your way. As the spring season kicks into full gear, plenty of homeowners will be in the market for equipment to help their house and yard flourish with renewed energy. Stocking up on certain products, tools, and accessory equipment can make your to-do list a little easier to manage as the weather warms and your household looks to the outdoors for some glorious hours spent in the sunshine. All of these products are likely things that home improvers have used before or should consider to augment their existing capabilities to spruce things up around the house. Adding some backup gear or bringing a new tool or finishing product into your garage's collection can make the spring weather even more rewarding.
Miracle-Gro All Purpose Soil (0.75 Cubic Feet)
A bag of Miracle-Gro All Purpose Soil is available for a "Special Buy" price of $2 (down from $4.57). Each bag contains 0.75 cubic feet of soil, offering three months of plant feed to support continued growth within your garden. 80 bags of soil measures in as the equivalent of a full pallet, making its price a fairly manageable $160 for those buying in bulk. The brand is a well-known option among homeowners and growers of all varieties, and naturally the product has been reviewed by a heap of Home Depot buyers. 24,793 reviewers have given it a 4.6 star average rating, making for a low-cost option to augment the soil in your yard or plant boxes with the backing of a significant volume of happy buyers.
Starting the season off right means adding quality nutrients to any growing medium you plan to use to support hobby gardening, healthy landscaping, and more. Plenty of homeowners, myself included, seek out at least a trunk load of soil bags in the spring to bulk up thin spots in the lawn, tired soil in planters that need a bit of fresh nutrient support, and even to freshen up things like hanging baskets. You truly can't have enough good soil around the house, and these bags are currently selling for a seriously favorable price.
Ryobi Link Expansion Kit (6 Pieces)
The Ryobi Link system is a modular wall organizer solution. The range includes a wide variety of hooks, bins, and boxes; while users who've invested in the organizational products have noted some problems to keep on the lookout for, the system remains a cost effective and versatile option for many seeking new storage solutions in their workspace. There are plenty of Link products we're particularly fond of, in fact, such as quick-hang strap hooks and reversible S-hooks.
While buyers have a considerable amount of options to choose from, the 6-Piece Link Expansion Kit is available for $52 at Home Depot and offers two accessory rails, two reversible clamp hooks, a double organizer bin, and a reversible tool hook. It's a solid place to start for someone without any organizational gear in their garage and an equally useful pivot point for users of both Link gear and other brands' storage solutions. The kit features a 4.7 star average rating from 217 Home Depot buyers, making it a highly regarded option by users. All of the included components can help set the foundations of a new organizational structure for your garage, and some of the components might even be useful in a pantry or other settings around the house. As is the case with the consumable products that DIYers rely on, organizational components never go out of style; you really can never have enough of them.
Ortho Home Defense Insect Killer (Indoor and Perimeter)
The Ortho Home Defense Insect Killer solution comes in a 1 gallon jug featuring a comfort wand and is suitable for use indoors and around your home's perimeter. It's available from Home Depot for a "Special Buy" price of $10 (down from $17.34). It has also garnered a significant amount of feedback on the Home Depot product page, with 17,071 buyers giving notes on the pest killer alongside a 4.3 star average rating. The value of an insect killer solution is obvious, but many people fail to adequately prepare for the surge in pest presence when the sunshine prompts the lawn and garden to roar back to life outside the front door. Insects come looking for food and shelter, often creating a nuisance in the process that might even rise to concerning levels for those with small pets or children.
Investing in a new batch of insecticide when the weather starts to turn gives you the knowledge that you're prepared to handle these kinds of incursions. It's usually inevitable that they're going to happen, so it's advisable to have a fresh jug ready to go rather than wondering if last season's pest control spray still has any juice left in it.
Home Depot 30 Gallon Paper Lawn and Leaf Bags (50-Pack)
The Home Depot's branded 30 Gallon Paper Lawn and Leaf Bags come in three count sizes, but a home improver looking to stock up on this key consumable accessory will likely want to head straight for the 50-count option, coming in at $28 for the pack (or 55 cents per bag). These are sturdy paper bags that can be used to collect and manage all sorts of yard waste. This includes things like grass clippings, fallen leaves (in other seasons), or weeding and bush trimming byproducts. 7,892 buyers have given their feedback on the bags, offering a 4.7 star average rating.
The bags are made from a 2-ply construction suitable for use with wet material as well as dry waste. They're tear resistant and feature a self-standing opening orientation that makes fighting with the top of the bag you're working with a problem of the past. Having a collection of waste bags on hand makes yard work and numerous other home improvement tasks far easier (think sanding and cutting, both of which create mounds of sawdust that need to be swept up). Instead of fighting with plastic bags or dumping loose material into your trash can and hoping for the best, these bags make for a cost effective option that plenty of springtime renovators can leverage to great effect.
Ryobi Impact Rated Driving Bit Set (70-Piece)
Ryobi offers a widespread catalog of equipment ranging from simple to incredibly complex. The Japanese toolmaker has an exclusivity deal with Home Depot, meaning you won't find the brand at Lowe's (although there are plenty of Ryobi options on Amazon and at some other outlets). This brand of gear is frequently thought of highly by homeowners seeking quality equipment at budget pricing, but its accessory solutions are our primary focus here. The Ryobi Impact Rated Driving Bit Set is available at Home Depot for $20, making it a low cost solution to bring new driving and fastener turning capabilities into your garage (or add a few all-important redundancies). The set comes in a modular case that makes organization simpler, with removable internal components that allow it to be used as a complete set or pulled apart for a more personalized experience.
The kit has been reviewed by 908 Home Depot buyers with a 4.7 star average rating coming as a result of their collective feedback. The set is also available in other piece numbers, with the smallest offering 30 driving accessories, yet it's the 70-piece set that provides the greatest range of coverage, allowing users to sleep easy knowing they won't have to worry about handling both standard fastening tasks and specialty and security screw needs. The kit also includes adapters and a bit holder as well as a collection of nut drivers for increased versatility across plenty of job requirements. Drill and screwdriver users routinely destroy or lose their bits through standard working conditions; an inexpensive set of replacements is always an important pick, especially when the weather inspires the world's doers to get out there
and make something!
Wolman 5 Gallon Raincoat Clear Oil-Based Water Repellent Sealer
If your home has a decking feature in either the front of back portion of your home, investing in wood sealers and spending some time each spring caring for the installation is a must. There's no getting around the fact that a deck that sees the attention and care it deserves will last longer than one left to fend for itself. Applying a clear coat of sealer to your deck (or one featuring a colored stain for a different look) allows it to continue serving in its role without rot, rust, or other issues. Eventually the elements will reclaim the structure, but if you care for it every year, that timeline becomes incredibly long. The Wolman 5 Gallon Raincoat Clear Oil-Based Water Repellent Sealer is a solid choice in this task. It's available from Home Depot for $210 (equating to $42 per gallon) and buyers seem to think it's worth every penny. The sealer has been reviewed by 134 buyers with a near-perfect 4.8 star average rating.
The solution offers a protective coating that repels water at the surface while penetrating into the wood to prevent mildew and moisture from working their way into the interior of the decking elements. The oil-based solution can also be used as a water repelling primer ahead of an oil-based stain or paint that gives your deck both the preventative care it needs to shine and a fresh visual element that will transform your outdoor space ahead of the heavy use summer months. You can expect to get anywhere from 300 to 350 square feet per gallon of coverage across smooth surfaces or 150-200 square feet on rougher ones.
Stanley FatMax 25-Foot Tape Measure and Classic Retractable Blade Knife
Stanley is part of the Stanley Black & Decker conglomerate that owns a huge range of other tool brands like DeWalt and Bostitch. Stanley itself remains a high-quality option for equipment of all sorts, and its brand catalog is a thriving space for marking and measurement tools, cutting implements, and much more. Naturally, the Stanley FatMax tape measure is a fixture among tool users, but the brand's FaxMax 25-Foot Tape Measure and Classic Retractable Blade Knife combination bundle is the focus when looking for Home Depot finds that shine.
The combination offer is available from the outlet for $36 and has received a 4.2 star average rating from 1,249 buyers. Both products are cornerstone elements in many tool collections. The classic utility knife is a common sight in tool kits across generations, but the blade control knob can break all too easily (speaking from experience). As a result, having a few spare knives in your toolbox is always a good idea to prevent leaving yourself in the lurch if you knock your only cutting solution out of commission. Similar restrictions can be found among tool users who only have one tape measure. This is a tool you'll use countless times on every project, and it frequently gets put down or misplaced in random spots around a worksite. Having more than one available makes finding a measurement tool easier when you need one, speeding up your workflow and making the whole project more enjoyable. The bundle offers both redundancies in a single purchase ahead of the busy home improvement season.
Methodology
All of the products highlighted here are those that often feature prominently on the buying list for springtime growing, home improvement projects, and maintenance. They're all highly rated with at least 100 reviews and a 4.2 star rating or better, making them solid choices for anyone looking for tools or accessories that won't let you down when it comes time to do some spring cleaning around the house and yard.