5 Of The Top-Rated Ryobi Tools You Can Buy On Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For DIY enthusiasts and construction professionals looking for a nice balance between affordability and build quality, Ryobi is often a go-to power tool brand. If you've made up your mind that it's the brand for you, one of the best places you can buy Ryobi tools online is Amazon.
At Amazon, you can find some great deals on reliable Ryobi tools, and if you encounter any issues with your tool, you can easily return it within the 30-day window applicable to most Amazon purchases. This includes drills, staplers, grinders, saws, heat guns, and so many other tools made by Ryobi, all of which are crafted to be comfortable, easy to use, and ultimately, a great buy.
That said, you should probably steer clear of buying Ryobi batteries on Amazon, as many customers report bad experiences with defunct batteries. A lot of the top-rated Ryobi tools we found are sold without a battery, letting you save money on the tool from Amazon and pick up a new battery separately from Lowe's, Home Depot, or another hardware retailer.
Ryobi 18V Impact Wrench
This Ryobi Impact Wrench is a lightweight tool that packs a small, yet effective punch. It features a ¼-inch quick-connect coupler that makes changing out the bits an incredibly easy process, though the wrench doesn't come with any bits by default, so you'll need to purchase any necessary bits separately. Additionally, the impact wrench doesn't come with a battery or a charger, so those will also need to be purchased separately before you can use it.
Wrapped in a solid aluminum gear housing with a comfortable handle, the wrench is capable of up to 3,200 impacts per minute and a powerful max torque of 1,800-inch/pounds with a variable speed trigger to help customize the amount of power needed for different projects. Customers love how reliable and well-built this impact wrench is, and for these reasons and then some, it's earned a solid 4.7-star average with more than 4,600 reviews.
Ryobi Drill/Driver and Impact Driver Set
If you need both an impact driver and a drill driver, Ryobi has you covered with this $150 driver set on Amazon that, in addition to the two tools, comes with two 18-volt batteries, a charger, and a durable zipper bag to store and carry everything in.
The drill driver features a 24-position clutch and a two-speed gearbox that lets you switch between a max of 450 RPM and a max of 1,750 RPM, depending on the type of project you're tackling. Then, the impact driver delivers up to 3,200 impacts per minute and up to 1,800 in-lb of torque. Both power tools come equipped with built-in LED lights to boost visibility in dark areas, comfortably grippy handles, and easily swappable bits and batteries.
At the time of writing, this set currently has just over 2,350 reviews and a stellar 4.7-star average, with multiple customers praising the set's overall functionality and value. For those only in need of a drill driver, check out the ⅜-inch Drill/Driver Kit, a Ryobi find under $50 worth buying at Home Depot.
Ryobi 18V One+ Cordless Crown Stapler
This 18-volt, cordless One+ Crown Stapler from Ryobi has earned a 4.7-star average rating with just over 1,500 reviews on Amazon, and it may quickly become one of the handiest power tools in your collection. It's compatible with all staples measuring ¼-inch to 9/16-inch, and on the front of the stapler, there's a screen and wire guide attachment, which allows you to staple without accidentally piercing through screens and wires.
A built-in knob control helps you control the depth at which your staples are driven in, helpful for customizing the stapler for each project. On a single charge, this stapler can drive up to 5,500 staples, which means less time wasted on charging the battery when you're trying to power through completing an upholstery project, a roofing job, or attaching panels as fast as possible. This tool doesn't come with an 18-volt One+ 4.0 Ah battery, so you'll need to purchase one separately from a local hardware store or another online store.
Ryobi 18V One+ Cordless Angle Grinder
This compact One+ Angle Grinder from Ryobi is a surprisingly versatile tool, for both professionals in the service industry and homeowners taking on necessary repairs or fun renovation projects. Customers note effectively using the angle grinder for cutting tile pieces and wire fencing, as well as grinding down metal to prep it for paint. People also love that it's cordless, so you don't have to worry about sticking close to an outlet or avoiding a cable while working with the tool.
With just over 3,800 reviews on Amazon, at the time of writing, Ryobi's One+ Angle Grinder has maintained an excellent 4.6-star rating. The only notable downside by some customers is that the battery doesn't last as long as some would like, though a few customers point out that you can buy a few other battery options that may last longer. Past that, this is easily one of the best Ryobi tools under $100 you can buy right now.
Ryobi 18V One+ ½-Inch Drill/Driver
Although Ryobi makes quite a few different power tools, the company is well-known for its drill lineup. Through Amazon, you can pick up Ryobi's One+ 18-volt ½-inch drill for just over $50. At the time of writing, this drill has amassed nearly 1,200 total reviews and an impressive 4.6-star average. Customers positively note the drill's comfortable ergonomic grip and generous power for the price.
There's a two-speed gearbox, which can switch between a max of 450 RPM and a max of 1,750 RPM, and a motor capable of providing up to 515 pounds of torque, more than enough power for household projects. The drill also features a built-in LED light, a 24-position clutch to adjust torque output as needed, and a ½-inch keyless ratcheting clutch to help properly secure your drill bits.
This particular drill at Amazon only comes with the tool itself. You'll have to purchase a proper Ryobi battery separately, along with a charger for the battery and any drill bits required for any repairs or daily jobsite needs.
Methodology
The process of finding the top-rated Ryobi tools you can buy on Amazon seems self-explanatory, but we had a few guidelines to help ensure we were selecting the best of the best Ryobi has to offer.
For an item to make it on this list, it needed a minimum of 1,000 customer reviews on its Amazon listing, eliminating the possibility of selecting an item that had a 5-star average with only a few reviews. Then, we also prioritized choosing a healthy assortment of Ryobi tools that properly represent the brand's range, rather than just drills and drill pieces, which tend to be the most popular Ryobi tools on Amazon.