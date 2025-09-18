5 RYOBI Finds Under $50 Users Say Are Worth Buying

The Ryobi LED Flashlight produces super bright light with 280 lumens that can illuminate the darkest of areas, and can stretch the beam up to 500 feet. The head can be adjusted to different angles, enabled by the 130-degree rotation to target the light in any direction, even if the light is mounted at a fixed place. Overheating is not a concern, thanks to the vents included on top of the head.

You can juice out up to 27 hours of runtime from this light by pairing it with an 18V/5Ah Ryobi battery, or about 10 hours with a lighter and cheaper 18V/2Ah battery (to be purchased separately). A side note: if you're thinking of buying Ryobi batteries from Amazon, you might want to reconsider, since they might not come with a warranty. The tool is lightweight, and it's easy to store and carry with you thanks to its hanging loop. All in all, this is a solid choice for DIYers, mechanics, electricians, or even just an ordinary homeowner with great reviews; 4.8/5 from 1,566 global reviewers on Amazon, and 4.9/5 on Ryobi's website.

Buyers usually appreciate the tool for its brightness and targeted focus, while the simple on/off mechanism makes it easy to use with just one hand. One downside? The light intensity cannot be modified, so you have to be fine with using the same amount of brightness for every task.