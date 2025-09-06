The Ryobi Drill Attachment That Makes It Easy To Trim Your Doors
Doors are some of the most straightforward inventions to set up. A couple of hinges and a knob is all the hardware needed for the door to open and close. Unfortunately, this simplicity is occasionally interrupted by annoying problems. For instance, if they are slightly too large for the doorway they're attached to, it's not uncommon for doors to stick. This can be solved with some sanding to bring the door down to size, though there are other means to make your sticking doors fit better.
Among Ryobi's vast catalogue of useful tools is its door trimmer. As its name implies, this product is intended to trim down sticking doors so they can open and close more freely — all without the mess that sanders typically generate. All you have to do is attach it to the door you want to trim, connect a drill to the trimmer, and get to work.
It should be noted that the trimmer is capable of removing 1/32 of an inch per pass on 1-3/4-inch to 1-3/8-inch wooden doors. You also don't have to remove the door from its hinges in order to use the trimmer. This all makes Ryobi's door trimmer sound like a perfect buy. However, while some excellent items have been made across the history of Ryobi Tools, there are some notable drawbacks to the door trimmer when looking at reviews.
Buyers have found downsides to Ryobi's door trimmer
The Home Depot currently sells Ryobi's door trimmer for $23.97. A good number of customers have been left satisfied, with the drill attachment working for them as advertised. However, several users reported issues with the tool.
One repeatedly brought up was that the door trimmer left behind rough edges. Some customers saw the edge of their door splinter, while others wound up with an inconsistent edge. One user on the Home Depot website, Wayne, said that the only way they got the tool to take anything off the door was by going way overboard and wrecking the edge.
Others had the opposite problem: The trimmer wasn't actually taking anything off of the door. User Neil21, who gave the trimmer just one star out of five on the Ryobi website, had such issues. "Bought this item several months ago ... " they shared. "Had to make dozens of passes and still could not get the door trimmed far enough for it to close ... What a waste of money!" Home Depot customer Fred had the same complaint in their one-star review, noting, "product was basically useless, while it did remove a very little amount of wood, it would have taken all day to remove the 1/8 of an inch needed from the bottom of the door." Unfortunately, at least according these online customer reviews, its door trimmer isn't among the tools that Ryobi haters will love.