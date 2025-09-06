The Ryobi Drill Attachment That Makes It Easy To Trim Your Doors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Doors are some of the most straightforward inventions to set up. A couple of hinges and a knob is all the hardware needed for the door to open and close. Unfortunately, this simplicity is occasionally interrupted by annoying problems. For instance, if they are slightly too large for the doorway they're attached to, it's not uncommon for doors to stick. This can be solved with some sanding to bring the door down to size, though there are other means to make your sticking doors fit better.

Among Ryobi's vast catalogue of useful tools is its door trimmer. As its name implies, this product is intended to trim down sticking doors so they can open and close more freely — all without the mess that sanders typically generate. All you have to do is attach it to the door you want to trim, connect a drill to the trimmer, and get to work.

It should be noted that the trimmer is capable of removing 1/32 of an inch per pass on 1-3/4-inch to 1-3/8-inch wooden doors. You also don't have to remove the door from its hinges in order to use the trimmer. This all makes Ryobi's door trimmer sound like a perfect buy. However, while some excellent items have been made across the history of Ryobi Tools, there are some notable drawbacks to the door trimmer when looking at reviews.