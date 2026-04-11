5 Tips And Tricks For Shopping At Home Depot On A Budget In 2026

This is an in-store trick only and probably won't work if you need a lot of paint. But if you have a small painting project or craft and you don't want to spend a lot of money, your first stop should be the "oops" paint shelf at Home Depot. This section of the store doesn't refer to the common mistakes we've all made when trying to add some color to our lives! It's a dedicated, small section or shelf near the paint department for paint that was mistinted or returned and is being sold at a deep discount. Of course, color selection varies, and availability differs from store to store.

According to home improvement website Hunker, Home Depot sometimes gets the color mixing wrong or uses the wrong finish. You may be able to find flat, satin, semi-gloss, and gloss paint on the discount shelf. Various sizes are often offered at deep discounts — Hunker reported seeing gallons for as little as $5 and pints for only $1. If you don't see a discount section near the paint department, some stores stage it near the registers as an impulse buy. You can also try asking a sales associate. The paint label should offer a small sample of the color within, and the finish will be marked on the can.

If you need more than is offered in the oops section, keep an eye out for special offers and sales. Home Depot's primary paint brand is Behr, and the store sometimes offers bulk savings when you buy five or more cans. And remember, paint swatches and stirring sticks are a couple of the handy products that are free at Home Depot.