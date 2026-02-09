New Report Shows Just How Few Users Actually Want AI On Their Phone

Listen to any recent keynote from any tech bigwig, and you'd start to believe everyone on the planet is desperate to have a chatbot baked into their toaster. Smartphones have arguably become the biggest battleground for all of this, with Apple, Google, and Samsung all racing to make AI the centerpiece of their latest devices.

It may almost get you scratching your head — after all, the reality on the ground and what you've seen on social media are different. Aren't they? Well, a recent report from Circana, a consumer research firm, has basically confirmed that. It found that while 86% of U.S. consumers aged 18 and above are aware of the AI functions their devices can perform, a full 35% want absolutely nothing to do with it. And the reasons are pretty telling.

Of the consumers who are opposed, nearly two-thirds said their devices already do everything they need. Another 59% pointed to privacy as a concern, and then 43% said they don't feel like paying extra for features they didn't ask for in the first place. Only 15% said the tech seemed too complicated. You'd be able to tell by now that most folks seem to understand what AI is just fine, they just don't particularly care to have it on their phone.

That said, 65% of AI-aware consumers did express interest in having those features on at least one of their devices. Moreover, as it's been the case historically with shiny new tech, it appears that the youngsters are more likely to adopt AI. The figure jumps to 82% among 18-to-24-year-olds. "AI is still emerging and is currently more of a nice-to-have feature, as opposed to a core decision driver," said Sara Rosenman, a senior analyst at Circana.