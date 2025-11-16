Apple Users Have A Lot To Say About Its Rumored Google AI Plan: 'Anything Is Better Than Current Siri'

According to Bloomberg News, Apple is about to sign off on a landmark deal with Google to use its AI framework for Siri. This story is being reported by Mark Gurman, who's built a reputation for consistently getting early scoops on Apple-related stories, such as when the iPhone switched to USB-C. Gurman writes that Apple is planning to pay $1 billion per year to use a 1.2 trillion-parameter AI model developed by Google. Bloomberg says that Google's tech will "dwarf the level of Apple's current models," suggesting that Apple users are likely to see major changes to Siri in the near future.

This might come as a surprise to some, since Apple and Google are considered two of the biggest rivals in the tech industry. Google created and owns Android after all, which makes it easy to illustrate Apple and Google's competition as Blue Bubble vs. Green Bubble. But this move might also make sense to the many Apple users who've been frustrated with Siri's limitations pretty much since the supposedly smart assistant launched in 2010. This includes many iPhone and iPad users, of course, but Siri is just about everywhere now — including macOS, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple HomePod.

I'm one of those elder millennials who prefer to do everything on my MacBook, and I occasionally reach for the Siri shortcut button on my keyboard, though I mostly use Siri with my iPhone and Apple Watch. So, when I see redditors say that "anything is better than what Siri currently is," believe me, I get it. But, I think there's more nuance to this surprising new collaboration — and based on online chatter, I'm not the only one.