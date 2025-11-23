This Controversial AI Feature Is Back With iOS 26

Apple launched iOS 26 in September 2025, along with a slew of updates for the mobile operating system, while also quietly removing AI summaries. This feature originally launched with the iOS 18.1 update in October 2024, but Apple removed it for news and entertainment apps in January the following year. That might have had something to do with it being one of the most hated features in iOS 18, but it was more likely because of how wildly inaccurate the summaries were — specifically with news headlines. One summary, according to BBC News, said that the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, was arrested. He, in fact, was not.

One would think that with the return of AI-generated news and entertainment summaries, they would be more accurate, but it's back, and it comes with a nifty little warning that reads, "Summarization may change the meaning of the original headline. Verify Information." This can be found after you update to iOS 26, when it asks for permissions. The warning doubles up with a statement at the bottom of the screen that reads, "This is a beta feature. Summaries may contain errors." Apple hasn't said precisely what changes it has made to the feature, but it should make fewer mistakes.