4 Handy Products & Services That Are Free At Home Depot
At some point in your life, someone has probably told you that nothing in this world is free. You may have rolled your eyes as a teenager, but as we get older, we realize this is usually true. There are still a few things that you can get for nothing, however — a book from your local library (though you do have to return that!), a walk in a public park, and a hug from a friend. But what about tangible goods and services? After all, you can't even get much from the Dollar Tree for a dollar anymore, with most items priced at a minimum of $1.25.
If you're a frequent Home Depot shopper, however, you might say at this point, yes, there are still a few things you can get for free. Billed as the world's largest home improvement retailer, Home Depot stores typically offer about 35,000 products over more than 100,000 square feet. And yes, you're going to pay for almost every single one of those products, though some Home Depot products are a no-brainer at their prices. While you're there, however, you may also be able to snag a few freebies. Here are four goods and services to be on the lookout for at your local store.
Stirring sticks and paint swatches
Picking just the right shade of paint for your kitchen or living room can be a real headache, but painting your walls is a cost-effective way to spruce up a tired space. Even if you know you want a simple white, most interior paint brands offer countless shades of white with names like eggshell, frost, and polar bear. If you're unsure where to start, you may want to pop out to your local Home Depot and pick up a handful of paint swatches — those strips of several shades of paint you can hold up to your wall to get an idea of which color will work best in your space. These little cards are free at Home Depot, and you can typically grab as many as you want, so they're a great place to start if you feel lost in a sea of color choices.
The home improvement store does not offer free paint samples, so you will have to pay if you find a shade or two that you'd like to test before you invest in a quart or a gallon. These samples start at around $6. When you visit the paint department, for swatches or to purchase paint, be sure to grab a few paint stirring sticks. These handy little wooden tools are typically used for mixing paint, but can also be used for other home improvement or craft projects, like mixing epoxy or creating plant markers for your home garden.
Kids workshops
Classes and activities for kids can be expensive. You may find yourself shelling out big bucks for sports lessons, dance classes, a piano teacher, and more. If you're looking for something a little easier on the wallet, or you just want to find some fun to fill a weekend morning, Home Depot offers free workshops for kids on the first Saturday of every month. The workshops are sometimes holiday-themed: for example, in March 2026, kids will build a leprechaun trap. Parents can register online by simply providing their name, email address, and the number of children who will be attending. The home improvement store warns, "Due to the popularity of the Kids Workshops, we can't guarantee a kit for every participant. We recommend arriving early." The workshops are intended for children ages 5-12 and typically last about 30 minutes.
If you can't make the free workshops, Home Depot also offers free DIY project guides on its website. While the materials aren't free, of course, the instructions are, and everything you need should be available at your local store. At the time of writing, projects include a fire-glass suncatcher and instructions for making playdough.
Carpet samples
Color, pile types, durability, installation costs — there's a lot to think about when you're selecting new carpet. The shade that works best in your home can be especially tough, especially if you're trying to camouflage pet hair, spills, and other hazards. What looks like the perfect shade of beige in the store might show every speck of dirt once installed in your living room. It can be an expensive oops if you get it wrong, which is why Home Depot offers free carpet samples, though there is a catch.
According to Home Depot's website, interested consumers can have a "curated" selection of carpet samples delivered to their home for free only after they've scheduled an in-home measurement appointment, during which a certified technician takes precise measurements of your space and lets you know of any potential problems or special considerations. You will have to make a deposit based on the number of rooms you want carpeted. If you don't want to make that commitment or plan to do the work yourself, you can order individual carpet samples online, but you will pay a fee for those samples.
Additionally, Home Depot's Carpet Buying Guide states you can take home a free sample board from your local store, but in our experience, that board must be returned. However, you can also visit your store for three free 8-inch by 8-inch samples of your choice, according to the guide.
Red flags
Finally, if you plan to purchase large items at Home Depot, such as lumber, drywall, ladders, and other building equipment, or you're having wood cut, you're likely required to flag those items in transit if they extend beyond the rear or sides of your vehicle. Flags ensure visibility and warn other drivers that you're carrying something large so that they don't get too close. Most Home Depot stores provide free red plastic safety flags when you purchase oversized materials. They're often found in a bin near the contractor loading bay so that you can flag your vehicle before you leave the parking lot. Some stores also provide free twine and paper when you purchase large items.
Once you get home, you may want to keep those little plastic flags, as they may prove useful for other projects. You can attach them to sticks or rods to make caution flags, map your landscaping plans, or even put one on your bicycle to make yourself more visible when you're cycling.