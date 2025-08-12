How Old Should Children Be For Home Depot's Kids Workshops & Are They Free?
There are plenty of gadgets parents can get that will keep kids engaged, but there are also programs out there that will get them into DIY projects. Luckily, finding interactive, small-scale projects for your family is as easy as going to your local Home Depot. Since 1997, Home Depot's Kids Workshop series has taught children valuable tool use skills through a diverse array of hands-on DIY projects and activities.
Whether you've been thinking about getting your own kids involved in the program or are learning about this opportunity for the first time, there are likely plenty of questions you have regarding how it all operates. Thankfully, the famous orange retailer has made its Workshop series extremely accessible. Taking place every first Saturday of the month, the workshop is targeted toward kids aged five to 12. There is also no cost involved. The workshop is free and all tools and supplies are readily provided by the retailer. Each workshop activity typically lasts around 30 minutes, and it is required that a parent or guardian accompany the child and aid in their project.
This level of accessibility has helped this program remain a favorite among families, proving to be a great bonding experience while also teaching valuable skills to children. With that said, it's easy to wonder just what kids get to learn from these workshops.
What kind of activities are offered at these workshops?
Home Depot's Kids Workshops can potentially turn them into expert DIYers one day. Essentially, every month involves the creation of a different project, each one with the purpose of teaching kids how to use various tools while introducing a different set of skills. Given the month-to-month nature of these classes, it's common for most of the projects to be based on a specific season or holiday.
For example, the 2025 schedule, which can found on Home Depot's website, includes such activities as a candy box for February themed to Valentine's Day, a Basketball game platform for March to commemorate the yearly NCAA college basketball tournament, a Halloween-centric haunted candy box for October, and a cocoa mug in December complete with Christmas-style decor and colors.
Each project is designed to be something that families could realistically put together while still giving children a hands-on way of trying out different tools and materials. At the end of each workshop, kids can take home their work, alongside a certificate, workshop apron, and an achievement pin. Along with the in-store workshops, the retailer also encourages families to continue exploring different projects on their own time. On its website, you can find an array of DIY project guides and videos ranging from making playdough to crafting a solar oven using an old pizza box. As your kids get older, you can start introducing more advanced yet small activities to take on.