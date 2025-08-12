How Old Should Children Be For Home Depot's Kids Workshops & Are They Free?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are plenty of gadgets parents can get that will keep kids engaged, but there are also programs out there that will get them into DIY projects. Luckily, finding interactive, small-scale projects for your family is as easy as going to your local Home Depot. Since 1997, Home Depot's Kids Workshop series has taught children valuable tool use skills through a diverse array of hands-on DIY projects and activities.

Whether you've been thinking about getting your own kids involved in the program or are learning about this opportunity for the first time, there are likely plenty of questions you have regarding how it all operates. Thankfully, the famous orange retailer has made its Workshop series extremely accessible. Taking place every first Saturday of the month, the workshop is targeted toward kids aged five to 12. There is also no cost involved. The workshop is free and all tools and supplies are readily provided by the retailer. Each workshop activity typically lasts around 30 minutes, and it is required that a parent or guardian accompany the child and aid in their project.

This level of accessibility has helped this program remain a favorite among families, proving to be a great bonding experience while also teaching valuable skills to children. With that said, it's easy to wonder just what kids get to learn from these workshops.