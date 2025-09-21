Yes, Home Depot Will Cut Wood For You (But There Is A Catch)

Home Depot locations across the United States are more than happy to cut your wood for you ... so long as you buy the wood from their store and are willing to pay for exceeding a designated number of free cuts. Customers can also bring their lumber to the wood-cutting station – usually located towards the back near the lumber section — and ask an employee to make some straight cuts.

For small woodworking projects and pro builds alike, this convenient service helps you avoid having to wrestle oversized sheets of lumber into a car that might not even have room for them. Most sites will give you a handful of basic straight cuts completely free of charge. Anything more intricate than that and you'll probably have to pay for it. Just how much will depend on your specific Home Depot location, as there's no set nationwide rate that stores have to follow.