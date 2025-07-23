Does Home Depot Rent Handheld Power Tools? Here's What You Should Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's the dream of countless DIYers to have walls, cabinets, and drawers chock full of power tools from their favorite major brands for every occasion. But in reality, such a situation represents a significant investment in terms of time and money, with each piece in a collection having its purpose in suiting the needs of its owner. As a result, it can be helpful to perform a trial run of a power tool before fully committing to purchasing one — an act as easy to do as visiting your local Home Depot.

While many are well-aware of the Georgia-born chain as a top spot to purchase home improvement and construction products, fewer know that they can rent out an array of items from the retailer, including various handheld power tools. The biggest perk is the money being saved through the process. The amount spent on renting is far less than what you'd otherwise be paying to purchase the tool outright. This is especially important if the tool is only intended for one-time use or if you want to see how it fits your needs before buying. And as opposed to borrowing a used tool of questionable condition from a friend or family member, renting from Home Depot provides security in knowing you're getting high-quality, functioning items and knowledgeable staff to turn to should problems arise.

Deciding to rent a power tool from The Home Depot may be easy, but is the process itself as seamless? In short, Home Depot power tool renting is a straightforward process, although there are some important things to keep in mind before moving forward.