Does Home Depot Rent Handheld Power Tools? Here's What You Should Know
It's the dream of countless DIYers to have walls, cabinets, and drawers chock full of power tools from their favorite major brands for every occasion. But in reality, such a situation represents a significant investment in terms of time and money, with each piece in a collection having its purpose in suiting the needs of its owner. As a result, it can be helpful to perform a trial run of a power tool before fully committing to purchasing one — an act as easy to do as visiting your local Home Depot.
While many are well-aware of the Georgia-born chain as a top spot to purchase home improvement and construction products, fewer know that they can rent out an array of items from the retailer, including various handheld power tools. The biggest perk is the money being saved through the process. The amount spent on renting is far less than what you'd otherwise be paying to purchase the tool outright. This is especially important if the tool is only intended for one-time use or if you want to see how it fits your needs before buying. And as opposed to borrowing a used tool of questionable condition from a friend or family member, renting from Home Depot provides security in knowing you're getting high-quality, functioning items and knowledgeable staff to turn to should problems arise.
Deciding to rent a power tool from The Home Depot may be easy, but is the process itself as seamless? In short, Home Depot power tool renting is a straightforward process, although there are some important things to keep in mind before moving forward.
What does the general rental process entail?
The Home Depot's tool selection is well-known for its variety in both functionality and price, with many surprisingly low-cost options worth buying. Its rental offerings are no exception. From impact drivers and power drills to circular saws and sanders, you're likely to find something that suits your needs and experience level. The rental process itself is the same no matter the product you pick, with minor variations depending on your specific tool and location.
You can search for available tools by visiting the rental page on Home Depot's website. When you find the tool you want, you can select Check Availability, where you can read more about the specific product, your nearest rental location, and rental rates. The rate varies depending on the specific tool and the rental period, with Home Depot offering separate rates for a four-hour, daily, weekly, and monthly window.
Once everything seems in order, you can select Reserve for Store Pickup. You will be allowed to choose your pick-up and drop-off dates and times, pick your store location, and agree to the terms and conditions. A deposit will be taken at the time of pick up through credit card, while the rental fees paid during drop-off can be through either credit or debit card. A valid ID is also needed at the time of pick up for verification purposes.
What happens if damage or malfunction occurs?
Renting out a power tool from The Home Depot can have plenty of benefits and is a pretty simple process to boot. But even then, there's always the chance for things to go awry. If problems arise with your rented tool, Home Depot has procedures in place to assess and alleviate the situation.
It's important to note that Home Depot isn't sending you home with sub-par tools, even for renting. Home Depot's staff ensures that any products being put up for rent are in functioning order before being lent out. However, there's still always the potential of it breaking or malfunctioning during the rental period. To give customers peace of mind, the chain offers an optional Damage Protection fee, which costs 15% of the rental fee and covers any damage that occurs during the rental while using the tool for its intended purpose. While not the equivalent of full-on insurance coverage, it can still offer sufficient protection, especially for those who may be less familiar with the tool and are worried that it may sustain damage during their task.
It's important to remember that this plan only covers tools being employed during normal use. Neglect, misuse, or instances where the tool receives damage while going against its intent are not granted this protection, and such costs are to be covered by the renter. Likewise, lost, missing, or unreturned tools are also not covered by this plan.