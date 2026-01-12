15 Home Depot Finds That Are No-Brainers At Their Price
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Retailers like Home Depot don't always make it easy to find the best products on their shelves or on their website. Every time you visit, you'll be bombarded with promotions and advertisements showing off the company's latest products, and you might well be tempted by the contents of the clearance section, too. With such a huge range of products on offer, it's easy to walk away from a Home Depot shopping spree with more than you originally intended to buy.
This is, of course, intentional — every retailer has a vested interest in maximizing the amount you purchase every time you stop by. However, there are a few ways to make sure you keep frivolous spending to a minimum, and only end up grabbing things that are almost certainly going to be worth your investment. Filtering products by the reviews they receive on Home Depot's website is a great way to do that. The following selected products all have thousands of reviews with consistently high ratings, so you can pick them up safe in the knowledge that they'll be worth your money.
Milwaukee Fastback 6-in-1 Folding Utility Knives 2-Pack — $36.97
Utility knives can come in handy both for work and leisure, but only if you can actually remember where you put them. With Milwaukee's two-pack of 6-in-1 folding utility knives, you'll have double the chance of finding one when you need it. The pack retails for $36.97 (though it often goes on sale), and it's scored well by reviewers with an average of 4.7 out of five stars from over 1,600 reviews.
It's more than just a simple knife, with a total of six different functions built into the tool. It can act as a wire stripper, a bottle opener, and an integrated screwdriver with a bit holder. It also comes with an included reversible bit with a ¼-inch slotted head on one end and a Phillips #2 head on the other. It features a wire clip that easily attaches to either your bag or belt; you can also use the included lanyard hole as an alternative. Milwaukee covers most of its hand tools, including its knives, by a limited lifetime warranty — although given the brand's long-standing reputation for quality, it's unlikely you'll ever need it.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw — $79.00
In an ideal world, it you could just pick every individual cordless power tool you buy based solely on its capabilities. However, battery packs are very expensive; for many buyers, their tool choices are limited by the brand of battery packs they already have at home. With the Ryobi ONE+ 18V cordless reciprocating saw, there's no need to feel like you're compromising by sticking with the Ryobi brand.
Many frequent Home Depot users will already have a Ryobi 18V battery pack at home, since it's one of the retailer's most popular lines. Ryobi scored relatively well in our comparison of major reciprocating saw brands, making it a solid choice. The saw is also affordably priced, undercutting many of its rivals with a current retail price of $79 for the standalone tool.
According to Ryobi, the tool should be able to make more than 140 cuts with a suitably charged battery. With a blade stroke length of one inch and a variable speed trigger capable of delivering up to 3,400 strokes per minute (SPM), this tool consistently impresses reviewers at Home Depot; it's earned an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars from more than 2,100 reviews. It's covered by Ryobi's competitive three-year warranty too, which is evidence of the brand's confidence in its build quality.
Husky Mechanics Tool Set (94-Piece) — $84.97
While Husky makes plenty of useful non-tool products, most Home Depot shoppers will still know the brand for its range of affordably priced hand tools. Its 94-piece mechanics tool set is arguably one of the most appealing products in its current range. Retailing for $84.97, the set ships with a ¼-inch drive ratchet, a ⅜-inch drive ratchet, and a whopping 53 sockets. If that wasn't enough, Husky also throws in several dozen accessories, including a set of 14 hex keys.
The set receives consistently strong review scores from Home Depot customers, having an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars from more than 4,200 reviews at the time of writing. It's also worth keeping an eye out for when the set goes on sale: It's already great value at its retail price, but some promotional deals see this drop to less than $50. This is a steal, considering the amount of kit you're getting for the money.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless ½-Inch Drill/Driver Kit — $79.00
Anyone new to the Ryobi ecosystem could buy a tool, battery, and charger all separately, but it's often a better value to buy one of the brand's kits. If you're looking to purchase your first Ryobi tool or are gifting one to a friend or family member, it's worth considering the Ryobi ONE+ 18V ½-inch drill/driver kit. It regularly retails for $79 and includes the tool, a 1.5Ah battery, and a charger.
With 515 in-lb of torque on offer, this ½-inch drill/driver is powerful enough to suit the needs of DIYers of all experience levels. Both newbies and seasoned home improvement enthusiasts will also appreciate its three-year warranty, which covers all elements of the kit. Reviewers at Home Depot have left more than 2,200 five-star reviews for the kit to date, giving it an average of 4.7 out of five stars from an overall total of roughly 2,800 reviews.
DeWalt 2.3 Amp Corded ¼-Sheet Palm Grip Sander Kit — $84.00
This DeWalt 2.3 Amp sander kit shouldn't be overlooked by any DIYers or professionals that need to frequently cart their tools around between jobs. The kit includes the corded sander alongside a paper punch, a dust bag for collecting sanded material, and a contractor bag, with this last accessory meaning that there's no need to worry about finding space in your existing tool bags or boxes.
The sander is highly capable too, with its motor able to reach 14,000 oscillations per minute (OPM). It's backed by the brand's three year warranty, plus a complimentary first year of service. DeWalt says that this latest iteration of the tool boasts several improvements over its predecessors, including reduced vibration and a new paper clamping system. It's racked up more than 1,000 reviews on Home Depot's website, with buyers awarding it an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars; 88% of buyers said that they were happy to recommend the tool to others.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Jig Saw — $69.00
With a retail price of $69, the Ryobi ONE+ 18V jig saw is one of the brand's more affordable18V cordless power tools. However, it should prove no less useful than other products in the brand's range, with an adjustable base that can move 45 degrees to the left and the right and a motor capable of hitting up to 3,000 SPM. You can switch out saw blades without having to rely on a specific tool, and an integrated LED work light helps you see what you're doing for additional cutting precision.
The saw is sold as a standalone tool, so anyone without a Ryobi 18V battery and charger will have to buy one separately. Anyone new to the Ryobi brand could also opt for the jig saw kit, which ships with a 1.5Ah battery and a charger at a cost of $119. However, Ryobi fans looking to keep their next DIY project cheap will likely find the standalone tool a more appealing option, as did the more than 1,400 reviewers who shared their thoughts about it on Home Depot's website. At the time of writing, they've given it an impressive average rating of 4.8 out of five stars.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 4-½ Inch Angle Grinder — $59.97
Ryobi makes several generally well-reviewed angle grinders. One of the brand's most affordable options is its cordless 18V angle grinder, which retails for $59.97 from Home Depot. It's backed by more than 2,000 reviews from the retailer's customers, and has earned an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars across them.
The ONE+ 18V Cordless 4-½ inch angle grinder can hit a peak of 9,000 rpm, which is faster than pricier cordless rivals from the likes of Milwaukee. It's designed to be just as durable as it is powerful, and it's backed by its maker's three year warranty. Ryobi helpfully includes a grinding wheel with the unit, but since it's sold in tool-only form, it doesn't ship with its own battery or charger. While not ideal for someone's first Ryobi tool, this angle grinder is an ideal addition to any household that already has several of the brand's 18V cordless tools or batteries.
Ridgid 12 Gal. 5.0 Peak HP NXT Wet/Dry Vacuum — $99.98
In our ranking of every major shop vac brand, Ridgid took the top spot. We thought the capability and durability of the brand's vacuums were a cut above the rest, not to mention the added benefits of their lifetime warranties and relatively modest price points. The brand's 12-gallon NXT Wet/Dry Vacuum retails for $99.98, and it comes with multiple accessories including two extension wands, a wet shoe, and a car nozzle. The sturdy seven-foot-long hose is designed stay secure while in use.
A 15-foot power cord ensures that the vacuum has plenty of reach to quickly clean larger areas without needing to switch outlets. Meanwhile, its four swivel casters, outfitted with accessory storage points, help it roll easily across a variety of surfaces without any stowed nozzles or wands coming loose. Home Depot buyers consistently rate the product highly, giving it an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from more than 5,700 reviews at the time of writing.
Milwaukee Phillips/Slotted Flat Head Hex Drive Screwdriver Set — $24.97
Milwaukee offers various screwdriver sets that vary in size and range, with the smallest set available at Home Depot being the six-piece Phillips/slotted flat head hex drive screwdriver set. It retails for $24.97, and features three Phillips head screwdrivers and three slotted head counterparts. They all feature magnetic heads and have distinct markings to make it easy to spot which one is which at a glance.
The set is covered by Milwaukee's lifetime warranty, but reviewers don't have any concerns about their longevity. At the time of writing, more than 1,400 reviewers have left their thoughts about the set on Home Depot's website, giving it an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars. In total, 93% of reviewers were happy to recommend the set. While these six screwdrivers include most common sizes, buyers looking for a more comprehensive set of hand tools could consider Milwaukee's larger collections, with its most expansive being a 35-piece set that includes ratchets and sockets alongside a full array of screwdrivers.
Milwaukee Packout 11-Compartment Impact Resistant Portable Small Parts Organizer — $52.97
If you're a fan of the brand, Milwaukee's Packout storage system is a must-have, since it has tons of useful products to help keep your tools organized. Even if you're not usually a Milwaukee buyer, some Packout products like the 11-compartment small parts organizer are still worth checking out. It's available from Home Depot for $52.97 and has racked up an exceptionally high average review score of 4.9 out of five stars from close to 1,800 reviews.
The organizer features compartments for blades, bits, and virtually all other small parts, with two larger storage bins flanked by an array of smaller ones that can be rearranged in whatever layout owners prefer. It's IP65 rated against dust and water ingress, and since it's a Packout product, it'll attach seamlessly to any existing Packout storage setup you have. Alternatively, the bins can be wall-mounted thanks to their integrated screw slots, offering even more flexibility to this modular storage solution.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless ⅜-Inch 3-Speed Impact Wrench — $99.00
Another affordably priced and highly rated Ryobi tool, the ONE+ 18V ⅜-inch impact wrench costs $99 as a standalone tool at Home Depot. It's accrued close to 1,700 reviews from buyers, with an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars.
Like most other Ryobi 18V cordless tools, it benefits from the brand's three-year warranty, and can be used with any compatible Ryobi 18V battery. While it is theoretically possible to use Ryobi's 40V batteries with 18V tools, it's certainly not a good idea, and it will likely void your warranty. If you don't already have a suitable battery at hand, it's a much better idea to pick one up the next time you head to Home Depot.
The wrench is a typical Ryobi tool: It delivers plenty of performance despite its affordable retail price. It features three speed settings and delivers up to 3,400 impacts per minute and as much as 200 ft-lb of torque. Many Ryobi tools feature built-in LED lights to illuminate the workspace, but this impact wrench goes a step further and offers a triple LED setup for maximum lighting power.
Westinghouse 2000 Max PSI 1.76 Max GPM Cold Water Pressure Washer — $90.34
A Home Depot exclusive, the Westinghouse 2000 PSI pressure washer is an affordable alternative to pressure washers from the biggest brands. It retails for $90.34, and it's well-liked by Home Depot reviewers, having racked up an average score of 4.7 out of five stars from over 3,900 reviews. At 2,000 PSI, it can deliver flow rates of 1.2 gallons per minute (GPM) , but at lower pressures, it's able to deliver as much as 1.76 GPM. The washer ships with a soap sprayer, a wand, and two nozzles alongside a 20-foot hose.
The Westinghouse pressure washer's warranty isn't quite as extensive as many of the other tools here on this list. As standard, the brand offers a warranty period of one year covering parts and labor, though parts are covered for an additional year past that. Westinghouse further states that it may choose to provide replacement parts coverage for one more year after that point. Still, the washer's consistently strong reviews should put to rest any worries about its durability.
Ryobi 135 MPH 440 CFM 8 Amp Corded Leaf Blower — $59.00
This 440 cubic feet per minute (CFM) corded leaf blower is just one of many blowers that Ryobi offers, but it's one of the cheapest at just $59. It also benefits from consistently strong user ratings. At the time of writing, it has amassed more than 4,300 reviews with an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars. According to the brand, it can blast leaves and debris with air travelling at up to 135 mph, and since it doesn't rely on a battery to run, it can do so for as long as owners need it to.
The strength of a corded connection is also its only downside, as it's potentially limited in reach. Rated for use with extension cords up to a maximum 100 feet in length, this unit is best suited to smaller and medium-sized properties. Anyone with a much larger yard will want to consider one of Ryobi's cordless leaf blowers, although a cordless blower with equivalent power will cost significantly more, especially when the cost of batteries is taken into account.
Milwaukee M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless ¼-Inch Hex Screwdriver Kit — $99.00
Newcomers to the Milwaukee M12 range will need to purchase a battery and charger alongside any new tool they buy. Like most cordless tool brands, buying all of these components as part of a kit usually works out better value than buying them individually. The M12 ¼-inch hex screwdriver kit makes a great entry point into the range for many of those newcomers, since it has everything you'll need to get started and it's highly rated to boot.
It's available for $99 from Home Depot and has an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from more than 2,400 reviews. The screwdriver is both lightweight and powerful, with a maximum speed of 500 rpm and a peak output of 175 in-lb of torque, all in a package that weighs just 2 pounds. Alongside the tool itself, the kit also includes a 1.5Ah battery, a charger, and a bag to carry everything in.
Ryobi USB Lithium Cordless Pivoting 625 Lumens Rechargeable Head Flashlight Kit — $49.97
Compact flashlights are useful, but they're even more useful if they have a pivoting head, a built-in laser pointer, and are IP54 rated against dust and water ingress. The Ryobi USB Lithium flashlight has all of these features and more, and its battery can also be swapped and used in any of Ryobi's other USB Lithium tools. Thanks to its USB-C port, it can even be used to charge small devices like tablets or mobile phones.
Of course, none of these additional features matter if the flashlight itself isn't bright enough. However, with up to 625 lumens of output, the Ryobi flashlight checks that box as well. It's not difficult to see why so many reviewers love it — in fact, they're so won over that they've given it a sky-high average rating of 4.9 out of five stars from more than 1,200 reviews. The flashlight, battery, and charging cable are sold as part of a kit for $49.97 at Home Depot.
How we picked these no-brainer tools
Home Depot has a vast range of tools, accessories, and home improvement products, but here we focused solely on tools or tool-related accessories. To be included in the list, each product needed to have a minimum of 1,000 reviews with an average rating of at least 4.5 out of five stars. It also needed to be among the top-rated products in its category. For most shoppers, making larger tool purchases will require careful consideration, so we made sure these no-brainers all retailed for less than $100. The tools listed above have their retail price as listed on Home Depot's website at the time of writing, and do not account for limited-time deals or promotions that might drop that price even further.