Are Ryobi Angle Grinders Any Good? (According To Reviews)

A quality angle grinder is a great tool to have in your garage any time you have something that needs cutting, grinding, sanding, or polishing. These uniquely designed rotary tools are able to use a whole host of different attachable blades, pads, and other accessories, giving them a wide range of utility. Not only are they incredibly versatile in respect to the range of types of jobs that they can do, but they work with all kinds of materials–from wood and stone to metal and fiberglass. So, you'll want to make sure that you choose an angle grinder from a reputable brand.

The historically Home Depot-affiliated manufacturer, Ryobi, makes a few different angle grinder models, including both corded and battery-powered versions. The green and black brand is best known for offering products with a high-value price-to-performance ratio when compared to other major power tool brands. This makes its tools an attractive option for budget-minded consumers and working professionals alike. That said, many craftspeople use their angle grinder quite frequently, and so it's important to make sure you get a good one. Those who are considering picking up one of these tools might want to learn a bit more about the different models that are available, the specs and features that they offer, and what customers and professional reviewers think about them before committing to a purchase.

