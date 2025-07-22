Can You Use Ryobi's 40V Batteries In Your 18V Tools?

Ryobi is often regarded as one of the best power tool brands on the market due to the relatively high cost-to-performance value and the sheer volume of cordless power tools and accessories that are available in its catalog. One reason why the company making so many different kinds of products is so nice is because of the way battery systems work. Any Ryobi 18V One+ battery can power any modern Ryobi 18V tool, and because batteries are one of the more expensive aspects of collecting power tools, this allows you to get a wide range of different tools without needing to buy separate batteries.

Not all Ryobi batteries are the same, however. The company currently has three different battery systems on the market: the 18V One+ system, the 40V system, and the 80V system. Each is sold in various kits and at varying capacities, but they are distinct systems that do not cross over into each other. So, finding the right battery for your Ryobi tool is essentially as easy as matching the voltage.

That said, some people may have wondered if there is a way to use Ryobi's more powerful 40V batteries in the company's 18V tools. The answer to that is a bit more complicated than you might think. There is technically a way to do it, but the manufacturer states that these products are not compatible, and modifying them to make them compatible is highly inadvisable.