5 Useful Husky Products From Home Depot That Aren't Tools

When you shop around a hardware store, one thing you might be looking for is tools. At Home Depot, you'll find many, including Husky-brand tools. The company started as a wrench-maker back in the 1920s and, over the decades, expanded its footprint to cover many more products. Home Depot eventually purchased Husky in the late 2000s and expanded the product range. The brand sells tons of tools and tool-adjacent products from a surprisingly affordable tool bench to a 170-gallon storage tote.

As a tool brand, it's pretty obvious that Husky sells tools like wrenches, screwdrivers, pliers, putty knives, and all sorts of other hand tools. It also sells the occasional pneumatic tool and even the occasional cordless power tool. Those are just scratching the surface. In addition to the usual stuff like ratchet and socket sets, Husky sells a ton of other stuff. You can find plumbing tools, floor jacks, and even garden tools like shovels and wheelbarrows. Some of what Husky sells aren't tools at all.

So, if you've been wondering what Husky sells that aren't considered traditional tools, you've come to the right spot. There are some things you might be surprised you can get within the Husky brand that aren't just regular old hand tools.