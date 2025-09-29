5 Useful Husky Products From Home Depot That Aren't Tools
When you shop around a hardware store, one thing you might be looking for is tools. At Home Depot, you'll find many, including Husky-brand tools. The company started as a wrench-maker back in the 1920s and, over the decades, expanded its footprint to cover many more products. Home Depot eventually purchased Husky in the late 2000s and expanded the product range. The brand sells tons of tools and tool-adjacent products from a surprisingly affordable tool bench to a 170-gallon storage tote.
As a tool brand, it's pretty obvious that Husky sells tools like wrenches, screwdrivers, pliers, putty knives, and all sorts of other hand tools. It also sells the occasional pneumatic tool and even the occasional cordless power tool. Those are just scratching the surface. In addition to the usual stuff like ratchet and socket sets, Husky sells a ton of other stuff. You can find plumbing tools, floor jacks, and even garden tools like shovels and wheelbarrows. Some of what Husky sells aren't tools at all.
So, if you've been wondering what Husky sells that aren't considered traditional tools, you've come to the right spot. There are some things you might be surprised you can get within the Husky brand that aren't just regular old hand tools.
Husky garage cabinet
One of the first and most obvious options here is storage. Husky has a couple of options here, including free-standing cabinets and wall-mounted cabinets. From what we can see, the wall-mounted shelving can be added with a few simple tools that you can buy anywhere. Both products from Husky come in a few different sizes, and they are designed in a similar way so you can place the two next to each other to make a little cabinet space to store whatever you want.
The nice thing about the cabinets is that you can really store anything. They're made for putting in the garage and storing tools, as is evidenced by the built-in pegboard that the free-standing models have. However, you can just as easily put one of these in a laundry room to store cleaning supplies or in a shed to store yard chemicals. Husky also sells free-standing shelving units as well, which serve the same function as a cabinet, but don't have doors that close.
Since everything comes in black, it should fit most home decor without making looking too out of place.
Husky Totes
Another storage option is the humble tote. Husky sells several in varying sizes that range from 0.8 gallons to a monstrous 170-gallon. They tend to be a tad more expensive than some competitors, but Husky's models do come with some neat features that might justify the price for some buyers. The smaller models come with a transparent top that lets you see into the tote. All models we looked at have latching lids whereas some less-expensive competitors just have snap-on lids. Like most totes, they have recessed lids and tapered bodies to facilitate stacking.
I own six totes and not one of them is for tools. The largest two I have house my Christmas tree and decorations, while the other four contain various live items like old yearbooks, baseball cards, and other knick knacks. My wife and I also have a dedicated tote for excess pillows and blankets that we pull out and wash when we're expecting house guests.
While we're on the topic of storage, Husky also sells storage bins that you can sit on existing shelves or in the aforementioned totes to better organize things around the house.
Trash cans
When my wife and I first moved into our house, we were presented with a problem. We had the usual garbage and recycling bins from our local trash management service, but nothing for yard waste. I bought two trash cans, and my township has yard waste stickers you can affix to them so the sanitation workers know what's in them. Now, I have two bins for yard waste. Thanks, Husky!
Husky sells five trash cans that range in size from 10 gallons to 55 gallons. The different sizes work great for varying tasks. I bought the 44-gallon models for my yard waste, and they work pretty well. -Husky also builds some features into these, such as reinforced footholds and handles for easier lifting and dragging. There are also venting channels so liners are easier to remove. There are even bag cinches on the handles to help hold liners in place.
There isn't too much more analysis here. These are basic trash cans, and you can use them for standard trash can activities. But you can do this interesting Arduino project that turns trash cans smart if you're feeling ambitious.
A flashlight
Okay, so technically flashlights are tools. They're often seen on job sights and are useful in other areas like camping, hiking, and in the event of a power outage. They aren't tools in the same sense that you'd consider a socket wrench, though, so that's why it's on our list. However you use them, flashlights are supremely useful.
Per Home Depot's website, Husky sells three different flashlights. The first is your standard battery-powered flashlight that gets up to 500 lumens with a turbo mode that can push out 1,000 lumens at the expense of battery life. There are also low power modes to preserve battery life if you want to go that route. The brand also sells a rechargeable flashlight that can do up to 1,200 lumens. It recharges from a USB-C port like all the latest smartphones, and it too has various modes to expend or save battery life at the cost of brightness. It's also optionally powered by three AAA batteries instead of the rechargeable battery, making it a good dual-powered flashlight. The third is a little 400 lumen penlight for ultra portability.
Garden hoses
Enter the garden hose, a ubiquitous object in the suburban household. It's useful for plenty of things, like watering plants, hooking up sprinkler systems, and entertaining young children. Some enterprising individuals even use it as a drinking apparatus, although it's not quite as common as it used to be. In any case, garden hoses can be considered tools as well, but not the same kind of tools as you would expect when hearing the word "tool."
Husky sells garden hoses, which come in three lengths. They are 25 feet, 50 feet, and 100 feet. In my experience, 50 feet is the sweet spot for at-home garden hoses. Husky's garden hoses are labeled as being UV resistant with support for up to 450 PSI, which is way more than a suburban home can produce on its own. They also come with lifetime warranties, which is a nice touch.
If you want to go a step further, you can get something like a hose reel. I swear by these things, especially if you get the 100-foot hose since it can get a little heavy. Being able to wheel it between the front and back of the house is a nice convenience and it's also a good place to store a hose when you're not using it. Husky doesn't make a hose reel, but plenty of other companies do.
How we chose these Husky products
Since a tool is defined as "a device or implement used to carry out a particular function," the very definition of a tool is fairly broad. Thus, since Husky doesn't sell bed sheets, tapestries, or carpets, we fiddled with the definition of tool a little bit, otherwise there wouldn't be anything to write about. For this list, we defined tool to mean the stuff people generally associate with the word, like screwdrivers, ratchets, wrenches, and yard tools like shovels and wheelbarrows. That left a pretty decent list, from which we chose products least likely to be commonly associated with the word tool.
In terms of selection, Home Depot has a webpage dedicated to all of Husky's products. That made looking around at Husky's inventory exceptionally easy. From there, it was just picking items as described. All of the above products are useful, aren't tools in the usual sense, and they're all sold by Husky.