5 Ryobi Tools That Will Come In Handy When Building Custom Shelves

There are a lot of great reasons to build your own custom shelves. You get to choose the color and grain of the wood for starters, but the main benefit is that you get to customize the dimensions. No Ikea bookcase will ever fill a space as perfectly as one you build yourself. Plywood and hardwood also tend to be much sturdier than the particle board that has seems to have become the standard in most mass-produced shelving units. This means that your custom shelves will likely last longer, and you might even manage to save a bit of money on construction materials. But you're also going to need the right tools.

Ryobi makes a wide range of power tools that can be useful while building custom shelves. Exclusive to The Home Depot, this brand isn't exactly known for making the most powerful tools on the market, but it has built up a sound reputation for balancing reliable performance with affordability, which all adds up to tools that both pros and novices love. This cost-benefit ratio has made Ryobi one of the most popular power tool brands on the market, and it makes the green-coded tools a top choice for budget-minded builders. I've used numerous Ryobi tools over the years and personally just finished building and installing nine custom-built bookcases in my home. Here are five Ryobi tools that will come in handy when you're ready to start building your own custom shelves.