Home Depot Sells A 170-Gallon Storage Tote, But How Good Is It? Here's What Users Say
Home Depot's 170-gallon storage tote has been going a bit viral on social media thanks to its immense size and useful features, but is it worth getting it for your own storage needs? At just $99, it's hard not to jump at the chance to purchase this massive storage tote, but it may be beneficial to check out what verified purchasers have said about owning one themselves.
The Husky brand 170-gallon storage tote is 37.75 inches long, 34 inches wide, and 26.5 inches tall, with gallon size markings on the lid and base. It's quite durable, made from a heavy duty resin for the body and then steel for its pull-out handles (covered in a foam grip) and a steel axle. Since it can get quite heavy once filled, the storage tote has eight grab and lifting points around each latch but also four over-molded wheels. Is it really as good as it sounds? We believe it's one of many Home Depot purchases that will improve your home garage.
Home Depot's 170-gallon storage tote: Customers voice off
Most customers are quite satisfied with this massive storage tote, with many marveling at its size, stating it's even bigger than expected. Its 4.5-star overall customer score is from its durability and 200-pound carrying capacity. Customers have noted its "strong handles," which include one that slides in and out for easy maneuvering, "water-tight locking," and capable wheels. "This is the largest stackable tote I've ever seen. It helps that there's a pull-out handle and wheels on it. Surprisingly lightweight. Perfect size for the back of a pickup truck, if you need storage but don't want to pay a lot for a cab or cover," one happy customer noted.
There are not many negative reviews for the 170-gallon storage tote, with only 20 out of 716 being a one-star review. One common concern — even among happy customers — is the tote arriving damaged. Some one-star reviews mention a handle being broken while others noted that the handle broke very soon after the purchase. Another echoed complaint amongst those unhappy with the tote is the carrying capacity. Some claim it's not 200 pounds as advertised, while another said the tote started to "bulge and distort" from heavy items due to cheaper materials, which has led to some water leakage for an unlucky few.
Of course, these complaints are in the minority. Overall, it seems to be worth it for the money spent, along with these other under $100 finds at Home Depot.