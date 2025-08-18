Home Depot Sells A 170-Gallon Storage Tote, But How Good Is It? Here's What Users Say

Most customers are quite satisfied with this massive storage tote, with many marveling at its size, stating it's even bigger than expected. Its 4.5-star overall customer score is from its durability and 200-pound carrying capacity. Customers have noted its "strong handles," which include one that slides in and out for easy maneuvering, "water-tight locking," and capable wheels. "This is the largest stackable tote I've ever seen. It helps that there's a pull-out handle and wheels on it. Surprisingly lightweight. Perfect size for the back of a pickup truck, if you need storage but don't want to pay a lot for a cab or cover," one happy customer noted.

There are not many negative reviews for the 170-gallon storage tote, with only 20 out of 716 being a one-star review. One common concern — even among happy customers — is the tote arriving damaged. Some one-star reviews mention a handle being broken while others noted that the handle broke very soon after the purchase. Another echoed complaint amongst those unhappy with the tote is the carrying capacity. Some claim it's not 200 pounds as advertised, while another said the tote started to "bulge and distort" from heavy items due to cheaper materials, which has led to some water leakage for an unlucky few.

Of course, these complaints are in the minority. Overall, it seems to be worth it for the money spent, along with these other under $100 finds at Home Depot.