5 Home Depot Tools That Are Must-Haves For Any Home Garage

Working in a garage is a highly satisfying hobby that many people incorporate into their weekend routines or evening plans. Lots of home garage mechanics do it for themselves, restoring project cars as a labor of love. Others open their home workshop up to the public, transforming the space into a secondary moneymaking gig. Bringing more cash into the budget is generally a welcome change, and it's especially valuable if you are getting to do what you love in order to earn those extra dollars. Either way, home mechanics also need to spend some dough on occasion. There are plenty of tools and support equipment that act as necessary purchases when tackling even the simplest jobs around the shop.

Whether you're performing a basic oil change on your neighbor's ride or rebuilding a project car's engine from scratch, you can't accomplish the job without the right tools. A few key essentials can go a long way. Additions like a versatile ratchet and socket set, or a creeper seat to support your knees and back as you move around a vehicle you're working on are significant improvements. These and a few other crucial, must-have tools form the basis of a functional and competent home garage.