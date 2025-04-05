What Is A Nail Gun Gauge & What Sizes Are Better For Different Jobs?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're a professional carpenter or doing some DIY construction in your home, you'll want to make sure you have a nail gun( or nailer) in your toolkit, though the type of nailer you'll need depends on the project you're working on — just as the type of nails does. If you end up buying a box of the wrong kind of nails, it may not be the end of the world, but you'll certainly regret spending money on a nail gun you don't need. That's why it's important to know exactly what kind of nails you need first, before shopping for the appropriate nailer.

Nails are generally categorized by their gauge, which is the size of their thickness. This thickness is defined by the diameter of the nail's shaft, rather than the typically wider head. Commonly used nails include 15-gauge, 16-gauge, 18-gauge, 21-gauge, and 23-gauge. Perhaps counterintuitively, the higher a gauge number, the thinner a nail's thickness, meaning a 16-gauge nail is thicker than a 23-gauge one. Nails of certain gauges also go by different names; one of the major differences between brad nails and finish nails is their typical gauges, for example.

It's obvious why you need to know the best nail thickness to use for a particular task. You wouldn't want to hammer larger 15-gauge nails into decorative molding, just as you wouldn't want to use pin-like 23-gauge nails when erecting a wall in your home (building codes typically make doing this illegal, anyway). This is why it's important to know which nail gauges are better for different jobs, especially if you're shopping for a compatible nail gun.

