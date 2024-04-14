5 Makita Nailer Kits To Help You Ditch The Hammer
Manual labor is fine for a lot of people, but you might come to a point when you want to leave that behind and find something that makes the job easier. A common example is getting rid of the hammer and the constant pounding and replacing it with a nailer. A nail gun can pack just as much of a punch as you can, perhaps even more, and it greatly speeds up jobs where you're putting plenty of nails down, like with flooring or woodworking.
If you're in the market for a nailer kit, Makita is a good place to look because it has tools no handyman should be without — and they are known for offering tools that don't break the bank. You'll need to know the difference between nailers — such as a brad nailer versus a finish nailer – to make sure you buy the correct one. It's easy to look at a nailer kit and think it'll be able to tackle the job, but that's not quite the case. Every nailer here is backed up by high user scores and professional reviews where applicable. A more in-depth explanation of how these kits were picked can be found at the end of the list.
Makita Quiet Series 18-Gauge Brad Nailer Combo Kit
If you're working with smaller projects or in areas where you don't want the nails to be visible, a brad nailer is what you're looking for. The Makita 18-Gauge Brad Nailer Kit is available at Home Depot for $324, and it comes with the tool and air compressor, so everything you need to get started is here. The downside to this kit is the fact you have to use an air compressor, but you do have the benefit of it being part of the Makita Quiet Series, so it's quieter than comparable compressors.
The nailer is very lightweight at 2.9 pounds, so you won't have any issues using this if you're a beginner to the world of nailers. The only real issue is the air compressor you have to lug around, but that's relatively lightweight at 27.6 pounds, making it mobile enough not to be a huge burden. With just five reviews on Home Depot's website, this combo kit has a 4.0 rating. For a better look at how it fares among buyers, we can look to Amazon, where the same kit has a 4.5 out of five score based on over 160 reviews.
Makita 2-1/2 inch 18V 16-Gauge LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Straight Finish Nailer Kit
Where a brad nailer pushes smaller nails for smaller jobs, the straight finish nailer can take on bigger jobs and have a better hold than the brad counterparts. If you're working with hardwoods, as an example, the straight finish nailer is a good one to look at. Makita offers a Cordless Straight Finish Nailer Kit that includes the nailer, battery, and charger for $559. It's part of the Makita LXT line, which means you can skip out on the battery and charger purchase if you already have a set on hand. Doing this will lower the price to $389, so you are rewarded for buying into the Makita LXT ecosystem.
A common complaint among many nailers is firing blanks, and Makita addresses that with an anti-dry firing mechanism that should make that a rarity. Despite that, some Home Depot's website reviews say the nailer still shot blanks, meaning it doesn't solve all the issues. The straight finish nailer has a 4.3 out of five user score based on more than 300 reviews, so it is still well-received. If you run into problems with yours, you're covered by Makita's three-year warranty.
Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion 23-Gauge Cordless Pin Nailer
Pin nailers drive even smaller nails than Brad nailers, and these are perfect for smaller areas like a dresser drawer where having a large nail visible doesn't make a lot of sense. For $239, you can pick up this Makita Cordless Pin Nailer from Home Depot, but remember that the price includes just the tool alone. If you're not already into the Makita LXT ecosystem, you'll need to grab a charger and battery — the latter of which starts at $99 for the smallest capacity. If you opt for the 5.0Ah battery size, Makita says you'll be able to drive up to 5,300 nails on a single charge.
User scores on Home Depot's website come in at 3.8 out of five, which does put it lower than the other nailers on the list, but it's far from an awful score. A review from Pro Tool Reviews notes it's a good pickup if you're already part of the Makita system, as it can be pricier than other competitors, notably Ryobi. If the price isn't a problem for you, the reviewer notes he hasn't run into any problems using the nailer in testing.
Makita Pneumatic 15-Gauge, 2-1/2-inch Angled Finish Nailer
Angled nailers are good for hitting tight spots like window frames or an area with grooves, thanks to the narrow nose. The Makita Angled Finish Nailer is available at Home Depot for $219, and with the purchase, you'll get a carrying case, pneumatic nail oil, safety glasses, and a no-mar tip. The magazine holds up to 100 nailers, so you should be able to tackle a job without adding new nails all that often, but you do need an air compressor to use it as it is an air nailer. It's a departure from the cordless and electric Makita LXT line, but the trade-off is a very solid nailer for the price.
This nailer has a 4.8 out of five user score on Home Depot's website, but some negative reviews point out misfires now and then. That appears to be a common issue with nailers as a whole, and if that is something that keeps plaguing you, you can take advantage of the Makita three-year warranty for a replacement.
Makita Pneumatic 1-3/4-inch 15 Degree Coil Corded Roofing Nailer
Hiring roofers can be expensive, so when the time comes to replace your roof, you can grab a nailer and do it yourself. If you're up to the task, the Makita Corded Roofing Nailer is a fine choice, as evidenced by its 4.3 out of five score on Home Depot's website. While the nailer is the most important part, this purchase comes bundled with a hex wrench, pneumatic nailer oil, safety glasses, and air fitting for $249.
This is a corded option, so you'll likely have to drag an extension cord along the roof of your home while working. Once that hassle is taken care of, you're getting a solid and reliable option that weighs just 5.2 pounds. The lightweight design makes it easy to use over several hours, and your biggest issue will be the hot summer day with the sun beating down on you. As is the case with Makita products, if you have trouble using the nailer, you're covered by the three-year limited warranty.
Why were these five nailers picked?
Each nailer featured on this list tackles a different job than the other, so it's important to know what you need the nailer for before you purchase one. Every tool here lets you leave the hammer behind and move to a more time-friendly alternative, but you have to be willing to spend a good chunk of cash upfront. That's not a big issue for everyone, but it's better to get a tool you'll use often rather than something you use once and you're done.
If anything on the list catches your eye, you can head into Home Depot to pick it up, or you can order online and have it shipped to you from retailers like Amazon. Whatever the case is, there should be no issues finding Makita nailers. Each item has a high user score of at least 4.0 or above, and the lone exception to that rule is a positive Pro Tool Reviews review, saying there weren't any problems. Your mileage may vary, and if you have issues, you can take advantage of Makita's lengthy three-year warranty for replacement.