10 Harbor Freight Finds To Level Up Your On-The-Go Tool Kit
A tool kit may mean something different to different people. Some think of the few tools they have in the apartment, a collection they've gathered as needed. Others envision a massive three-section toolbox storing the mechanics' tools that helped them afford a home. And still others think of several different stashes — a full garage of tools, along with an on-the-go tool kit for mobile work.
There are a number of reasons you might want a separate set of tools for an on-the-go kit — convenience mostly, but also to save time and money buying tools when you've forgotten that important tool in your garage and you're already on site. For this list, we'll look at the basic tools one might include in an on-the-go tool kit, and level up those picks using what's available at SlashGear's favorite discount tool store, Harbor Freight.
Tools for this on-the-go kit were chosen based on tips from traveling handypeople, mobile mechanics, and my own kits over the years as a mechanic, DIY enthusiast, and handyman whose dad taught him to always be willing to help a friend in need. I'll admit to tossing some tools into a bag for a quick repair, only to have to hit up the local Home Depot when I realize I need a tool a friend doesn't have — I can only hope this list saves you from making that same shameful drive.
Pittsburgh 26-Piece Ratcheting Screwdriver Set
A standard addition to any toolbox is a set of screwdrivers. When you're dealing with an on-the-go tool kit, though, storage space becomes a concern. Tossing a bunch of different sizes of Phillips, flathead, and TORX drivers is a waste of space, and unitaskers are the bane of limited storage. To level up your kit and save space in the process, we suggest using a driver with swappable bits. For portability and versatility, a ratcheting screwdriver set will save you both space and money over carrying a full set of screwdrivers.
Harbor Freight sells a few different ratcheting screwdriver sets, but this one provides several Phillips, TORX, slotted, and Pozidriv bits, as well as a few metric driver bits to remove small bolts. The bits in this set are especially nice because of their length, which allows the ratcheting screwdriver handle to be a bit smaller and the whole kit to fit into a small nylon case that keeps everything organized. The driver handle itself is rubberized for comfort and features a knurled dial to switch between left, right, or stationary operation.
It's not the best driver out there — for top quality, SlashGear recommends the Klein driver featured in this article on hand tools worth buying from Amazon — but at only $13, the Pittsburgh Ratcheting Screwdriver Set makes for a great, affordable, and compact addition to your on-the-go tool kit.
Pittsburgh 16 oz. Fiberglass Claw Hammer
The humble hammer is the next addition to our on-the-go tool kit. While a hammer feels like a basic choice to toss into a kit — after all, every tool is a hammer if you're brave enough — the necessity of a good hammer for a wide variety of jobs cannot be denied. While stubby hammers might save space, making them worth considering for a portable tool bag, I find they are less comfortable to work with.
Of the dozens of hammer sizes, materials, and features available at Harbor freight, we chose the Pittsburgh 16 oz. Fiberglass Claw Hammer. It has a claw for nail removal, a comfortable shock-absorbing fiberglass handle, a rubber grip, and a steel head. At almost 13 inches long and under two pounds, it won't add a lot of weight to your tool kit, nor will it take up much space. There's also a small hole near the bottom through which I ran a bit of paracord with a carabiner, allowing me to hang it from a belt loop while I was up on a ladder nailing up replacement fascia boards. The Pittsburgh 16 oz. Fiberglass Claw Hammer costs just under $7, and makes another good addition to your on-the-go tool kit.
Bauer 16 ft. x 3/4 in. Slide-Lock Tape Measure
Harbor Freight carries tons of tape measures with different locking mechanisms, lengths, and features — even laser distance measurers. For our on-the-go kit, though, we went with a traditional model. The Bauer 16 ft. x ¾" Slide-Lock Tape Measure is easy to read, durable, and won't have dead batteries when you need it.
This Bauer tape measure has both a standard slide lock and a push-button finger brake to slow blade retraction, a feature that would have saved me from a nasty cut under my eye when I was a kid. The blade's matte finish reduces glare that can obscure readings under bright fluorescent lighting, and it includes a steel belt clip to free up your hands when taking measurements and working on a ladder. The tool is encased in thermoplastic rubber in case you drop it off said ladder, which I've done a number of times to little effect — my Bauer tape measure is still working perfectly.
We went with the 16-foot tape measure, sold for $9, as a compromise between blade length and overall tool size. If you often measure longer distances, Bauer also makes 25-foot and 30-foot tape measures for only a few dollars more. Those longer blades are slightly wider too, making the unit a little chunkier overall. Once you've decided on one, check out SlashGear's article on how to use your tape measure like a pro.
Icon 800 Lumen LED Rechargeable Magnetic Handheld Foldable Slim Bar Work Light
A light is handy for nearly every task that you'll need an on-the-go tool kit for, and while we all have a flashlight on our phones, a dedicated work light provides a better, brighter, and often hands-free light source. If you're not the kind of person who carries an EDC flashlight around, Harbor Freight has the next best thing.
While Harbor Freight has dozens of lights of varying quality, the Icon 800 Lumen LED Rechargeable Magnetic Handheld Foldable Slim Bar Work Light stands out for most tasks. Part of the relatively new Icon professional-grade lineup, its magnetic base lets you set it up on pipes or in wheel wells. A rotating head gets light where you want it, and a tip light allows you to clearly see down into engine bays or sink drains. The rechargeable battery can be plugged into your vehicle as you head out with your on-the-go tool kit, and the is available in four different colors.
At around $40, it's a little more expensive than other Harbor Freight lights, but its feature list makes it worth the investment.
Gordon Folding Lock-Back Utility Knife
There's never a time you won't be thankful to have a utility knife on hand. Whether you're opening packages or cutting linoleum tile, a sharp blade is always useful. A knife with a removable blade also gives you a handy tool for scraping off decals or loose paint if you don't have a dedicated scraper available. While a Leatherman or Swiss Army knife can seem handy, those tools are better suited for hiking or emergencies rather than everyday work.
The Gordon Folding Lock-Back Utility Knife has a surprising amount of safety and quality features for a modestly priced tool. Knurling on the top and bottom of the knife provides a comfortable grip during use, and the push-button blade release is a safer option than the flip-up or press-down mechanisms found on other knives. The blade lock on the back feels substantial when the knife is extended and allows it to be opened at an angle for more comfort during certain types of cuts.
I keep one of these in my on-the-go tool kit and another in my mechanic's box. The knife itself costs only $7 at Harbor Freight. Toss in a 50-pack of blades for another $6, and you'll be set for months, if not longer.
Doyle Folding Jab Saw
One of my least favorite "quick handyman jobs" is drywall hole repair. It's one thing if I'm at home with access to my tools; if I'm visiting a friend and they ask me to fix a hole, they very rarely have the tools needed to do the work. While single-use items like a disposable putty knife, repair kit, or drywall tape and mud can all be picked up cheaply, a drywall saw is a little more expensive. So rather than expecting friends to have one on hand, I like to keep one with me.
The Doyle Folding Jab Saw is the one I keep in my on-the-go tool kit because it folds closed when not in use, locks in at 125 and 180 degrees for angled cuts, and can also be used for plastic, thin metal, and plywood. That added versatility means I can use the saw not only for cleaning up holes before patching but also for things like intricate cuts on other materials when a jigsaw isn't available. The pointed tip on the end of the saw is handy for starting a cut in the middle of material, like when you're making a hole for a pipe repair or electrical box — and it's also great for pumpkin carving during spooky season! These saws cost $12, so if you decide your buddy needs the tool, it's not too much of an investment to replace.
Pittsburgh 5-Piece Pliers Set With Comfort Grips
A set of pliers is going to come in handy for any number of on-the-go jobs, whether you're removing a spring clip on a coolant hose, cutting wire for a new electrical switch, or retrieving a dropped item from a hard-to-reach spot. While space is always something to consider in our travel kit, a variety of pliers is simply something we can't skimp on.
Harbor Freight carries three similar sets of pliers, but the Pittsburgh 5-Piece Pliers Set with Comfort Grips is the one I've got in my on-the-go tool kit. While the set that's $5 cheaper includes an extra pair of small needle-nose pliers, and the Quinn set that's $5 more expensive might have slightly better build quality, this middle option offers some of the most comfortable handles I've ever felt on a Harbor Freight hand tool. This $20 set includes 8-inch needle-nose pliers, 8-inch linesman pliers, 6-inch diagonal cutters, 10-inch groove joint pliers, and 8-inch slip joint pliers. That variety should be enough to handle a number of different tasks, and those comfort grips will help keep you from getting blisters while you work.
Quinn 3/8 in. Drive SAE and Metric Chrome Socket and Ratchet Set
Harbor Freight's tools are often thought of as cheap, both in price and quality. I think that's more of a case-by-case thing, and lines like Hercules and Icon challenge both of those labels. For professionals, or even DIY enthusiasts who always have a weekend project to knock out, those top-tier tools are recommended. For an on-the-go ratchet set, though, it's okay to go with a middle-of-the-road pick — something that won't fail after a few uses, covers a good variety of applications, and doesn't break the bank.
The Quinn ⅜-inch Drive SAE And Metric Chrome Socket and Ratchet Set includes a ratchet featuring 72 teeth for smooth motion, a 5-degree arc swing to work in tight spaces, and a comfort grip on the end. Standard-size sockets in both metric and SAE are clearly marked and color-coded, and 10 SAE deep six-point sockets are also included, along with two spark plug sockets. Two extensions, a swivel, and a plastic case round out the package, which can be picked up at Harbor Freight for $40. It's a good set that should help you take care of most easy automotive work you may need to do, and a better value than most name-brand mechanics' ratchet sets on the market.
Pittsburgh Curved Jaw Locking Pliers Set
Curved jaw locking pliers, you ask? They're more commonly known as Vise-Grips, which is a brand name owned by Irwin. But like Xerox for copiers or Kleenex for tissues, sometimes a brand makes a product so ubiquitous that folks simply forget one name doesn't cover all versions of it.
The three sizes of pliers in this Pittsburgh set, which sells for $12, get the job done, holding things in place while you work the other end. A brand-name set will run you twice as much as the ones you can find at Harbor Freight, and while a professional might want something with a more reliable grip, Pittsburgh locking pliers are perfectly fine for most DIY work.
I find locking pliers especially useful for stuck bolts, sway bar link replacement, or even removing struts when you don't have a buddy to hold the top end in place. They're also handy for handling hot items, removing nails or screws from a wall after the head breaks off, or acting as clamps to hold things together while glue sets. These Pittsburgh pliers feature comfortable rubberized grips, which I always appreciate over the bare metal that some budget locking pliers offer, and the set includes three sizes of clamp.
Bauer Large Modular Toolbox
For the last piece of Harbor Freight equipment for your on-the-go tool kit, we'll suggest an upgrade to your tool storage. Since this is an on-the-go kit, you'll need something smaller than a full-size tool chest but also more secure than the Bauer tool bag that SlashGear mentioned in our article on home tool kit must-haves. Security is going to be important if you're planning to leave your on-the-go tool kit in your vehicle's trunk or back seat — or even just in plain view for a minute between trips to the car.
This Bauer toolbox sells for only $40, has enough room for everything we've listed so far, incorporates a spot for a lock in front, and is compatible with the rest of the Bauer modular system available at Harbor Freight. That makes this toolbox an adaptable part of any tool storage system, and one that can be expanded if necessary. It also includes movable dividers and loop storage for things like drivers and pliers.
Bauer's modular toolbox system is a great alternative to the high-priced Milwaukee Packout system, as it's one of the most affordable options on the market. This box is also dust- and water-resistant. While a truck bed toolbox is more appropriate for long-term or heavy-duty tool storage, the Bauer is a fine, weather-resistant pick for occasional use, and it's what I toss into the back of my Ranger when I'm asked for a favor.
Methodology
This list of Harbor Freight finds to level up your on-the-go tool kit was influenced by a number of factors. I read forums and gathered opinions from several handypeople and mobile mechanics, both amateur and professional, about what they would include in a travel tool kit. As an amateur handyman, professional auto tech, and longtime homeowner and DIYer, I've also assembled a few on-the-go kits for friends and relatives just getting started in their adult lives. I reviewed tool kit lists from trusted sites like Lowe's and Wirecutter. Finally, I wandered around my local Harbor Freight store, armed with the knowledge of what I'd want in an on-the-go tool kit, and looked for tools and equipment that could upgrade a basic set.