10 Harbor Freight Finds To Level Up Your On-The-Go Tool Kit

A tool kit may mean something different to different people. Some think of the few tools they have in the apartment, a collection they've gathered as needed. Others envision a massive three-section toolbox storing the mechanics' tools that helped them afford a home. And still others think of several different stashes — a full garage of tools, along with an on-the-go tool kit for mobile work.

There are a number of reasons you might want a separate set of tools for an on-the-go kit — convenience mostly, but also to save time and money buying tools when you've forgotten that important tool in your garage and you're already on site. For this list, we'll look at the basic tools one might include in an on-the-go tool kit, and level up those picks using what's available at SlashGear's favorite discount tool store, Harbor Freight.

Tools for this on-the-go kit were chosen based on tips from traveling handypeople, mobile mechanics, and my own kits over the years as a mechanic, DIY enthusiast, and handyman whose dad taught him to always be willing to help a friend in need. I'll admit to tossing some tools into a bag for a quick repair, only to have to hit up the local Home Depot when I realize I need a tool a friend doesn't have — I can only hope this list saves you from making that same shameful drive.

