Every Major Truck Bed Toolbox Brand Ranked Worst To Best

As an experienced mechanic, I know the value of a good place to store those tools in a garage. As a person who's willing to help out a friend, I know the value of having a way to carry those tools around. A truck bed toolbox is a great option, not only for mobile mechanics but also for contractors, tradespeople, and folks who just enjoy the outdoors. Rather than tossing a backpack or duffel bag in your truck bed, a truck bed toolbox provides security, protection, and organization for your stuff in a semi-permanent storage solution.

Truck bed toolboxes are available in various places, from Amazon to big box stores to specialty dealers. Most are made from aluminum, steel, or high-impact plastics, and they come in an array of shapes and sizes. How to pick one depends on what you'll be using it for and what features are essential to your needs. Things like weatherproofing, locking options, and fitment are generally some of the more important factors.

Some brands are better than others in providing those elements. While SlashGear has covered portable toolboxes, which are great for moving tools from place to place, this article will rank every major truck bed toolbox brand. To do that, we'll be using sales data, recommendations from pros and everyday users, and reviews from trusted sources.

Keep in mind that even the lowest-ranked truck bed toolboxes on this list are still in the top ten, which is impressive given the dozens of manufacturers and dealers out there.