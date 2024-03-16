5 DIY Truck Bed Mods You Can Do On A Budget

Automakers build vehicles with styles and options to appeal to the masses, but only you can make it your own. Customizing your truck to fit your personality and needs to provide a sense of accomplishment you'll enjoy every time you use it. Improving the functionality of your truck bed ranges from adding a simple truck bed toolbox to investing in a slide-in truck camper that costs as much as a house.

Fortunately, numerous budget-friendly DIY options exist for customizing your truck bed. While everyone's idea of budget-friendly differs, the following five DIY truck bed modifications can easily stay under $200, with some equipment available for as little as $20. Of course, the sky is the limit for some versions of these projects.

Doing the work yourself is the key to saving money on truck bed mods. While shops generally get a discount when buying the equipment to modify a truck bed, they rarely pass those savings on to you. In addition, most shops charge labor rates that often exceed $100 per hour.