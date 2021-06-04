Loki Basecamp Falcon Series is your home away from home

Canadian-American camper company Loki Basecamp recently unveiled its Falcon Series camper that fits behind a truck bed. Designed to stack neatly behind pickup trucks with 5, 6.5, or 8-foot beds, Falcon Series is more than just an aluminum-intensive tent. It’s a true four-season camper with standard air-conditioning, hot water supply, a heater, and composite insulation.

And yes, Falcon Series can fit on a variety of truck beds like the Ford F-150 and F-250 Super Duty, Toyota Tacoma, GMC Sierra 1500 & HD, and Ram 1500. Oh, it’s also suitable for incoming all-electric pickup trucks like the Rivian R1T and Tesla Cybertruck. We reckon it’ll also fit the F-150 Lightning.

The Falcon Series has roof-mounted solar panels generating up to 360 watts of power, enough juice to power the camper as a standalone shelter when removed from the truck bed. It has a strut-assisted liftgate at the back, making loading heavier items inside the camper a breeze.

The liftgate is also an awning that allows effortless access to the shower inside the liftgate, allowing you and your mate to clean up before entering the camper without making a mess. At the top, Falcon Series has a platform roof rack, a perfect place to relax as the sun goes down over the horizon.

Inside, Loki Basecamp decided to make Falcon Series a hotel room on wheels (or on a truck bed). You get a queen-size mattress, a toilet, counter space to prepare meals, an induction stovetop, and a kitchen sink. It also has tie-down tracks and hooks for your backpacks, skiing equipment, and outdoor gear.

Of course, each Falcon Series camper is custom-tailored for the customer. You can specify all the appliances, features, and materials you like. You can even turn your Falcon series into a film studio or maintenance shop.

It all looks incredible, but there’s a catch. The Loki Basecamp Falcon Series will not come cheap as each build will start at around $135,000, not including the truck. Nevertheless, the Falcon Series is as good as a modular camper can get.