10 Of The Best Northern Tool + Equipment Alternatives (That Are Still Budget Friendly)

Like you, we're always looking for the best deals on the best tools, whether they're for a DIY project or for your job as a professional tradesperson. Often, that leads to us looking at big box stores, where low prices can be achieved because those companies can purchase in huge quantities. Stores like Harbor Freight focus on affordability while still providing quality merchandise. After all, Harbor Freight brand Hercules makes some of the best power tools on the market, regardless of price.

That brings us to another "budget-first" retailer, Northern Tool + Equipment. Founded forty years ago as a mail-order business based out of a garage in Minnesota, Northern Tool + Equipment is now a massive family business that includes a massive online presence and over 120 retail stores. It also manufactures its own tool brands and performs repairs of equipment large and small.

However, unlike Harbor Freight, Northern Tool + Equipment carries more than just a few niche brands. "Quality tools for serious work" is the company tagline, and that's evident in the lineup of brands that it offers. Stihl, Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Briggs & Stratton are names that have all appeared in SlashGear articles ranking the best tools by brand, and they are all on the shelves of Northern Tool + Equipment.

But what if Northern Tool + Equipment isn't an option for you? SlashGear has you covered with this list of ten of the best Northern Tool + Equipment alternatives — retailers that carry a similar range of products while also trying to keep you from breaking the bank.