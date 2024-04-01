5 Menards Tools Useful For Most Plumbing Jobs
When it comes to home repairs and renovations, plenty of must-have tools can help get the job done. Plumbing is a critical component of the modern house and can transform the functionality of a kitchen or bathroom. However, if done poorly, a plumbing project can create cascading problems and become the stuff of nightmares. Whether you're a seasoned veteran of the trade or a do-it-yourself weekend warrior, there are a handful of tools from Menards that can make a difference for your next venture into the world of pipes, fixtures, drains, and water lines. Plumbing is only one part of the home maintenance equation; always be prepared with must-have Menards tools for every home garage.
Depending on the project's complexity, you may need several specialized tools of the trade and prior experience to complete it successfully. Whether they have a specific use or could be applied in many situations, you might consider adding these plumbing implements to your tool box. Remember that plumbing mistakes can cause disastrous outcomes for your home, like flooding, mold, odors, and financially devastating repairs.
So, when in doubt, always consult a professional to help prevent rookie errors that could cost you later. As a homeowner for over 10 years, I have used the following items and variations of them for do-it-yourself bathroom and kitchen renovations with great success (more on this at the end of the article). Each product is available online and in-store at Menards for added convenience.
Masterforce Faucet Install Tool
When installing a new faucet or replacing old water supply lines, you'll need to have access underneath the sink. These flexible, braided supply lines feature a hexagonal compression nut that must be manipulated in order to be removed and installed. It sounds simple enough; however, the location under the sink is challenging to reach, with limited visibility and awkward positioning. Typically, the tool of choice for loosening or tightening the compression nuts would be a crescent wrench. But, due to the uncomfortable angle and various obstructions under the sink, continually readjusting the wrench can be frustrating and time-consuming.
Fortunately, the Faucet Install Tool from Masterforce, which costs $26.69, makes this project more manageable than ever with a unique and ingenious design. The unit is open along one side, allowing you to slide the tool over the water line and easily grab the compression nut. Due to its flexible and textured grip design, you can twist the compression nuts and valves with ease. The other end of the tool features a hole you can put a screwdriver through to provide additional leverage while turning. It also has an LED light built-in to illuminate your workspace.
PlumbWorks 11-inch Strap Wrench
Loosening or tightening threaded pipes can easily mar their smooth finish if you're using something like a metal wrench. Not only will you damage the outside of the pipe during installation, but you may not get as tight a fit before a traditional wrench starts losing its grip. For this reason, the Tool Shop Strap Wrench Set, which is $7.99, is the best option and works on pipes as large as 6 inches in width.
The strap portion is constructed with heavy-duty rubber designed to prevent tearing under tension. Adjusting the fittings around PVC pipes with the Tool Shop Strap Wrench Set provides an enhanced grip without gouging the surface or sending your hands flying after a slip. Using the right tools is one way to prevent injury during a project, but there are also several other Menards finds to help keep you safe around the job site.
Easy Twist Pipe Cement Can Opener
Not all connections are threaded when working on drain pipes made from PVC, and many require specialized adhesive to join correctly. A leaky fitting is the last issue you want to deal with, especially if you're working on a shower or bathtub drain in the ceiling or subfloor. For this reason, products like purple primer and heavy-duty pipe cement are must-haves on a plumbing project with PVC pipes. But, considering these items stick pipes together, it's no wonder sometimes the lid to these products becomes stubbornly stuck.
Instead of struggling with a lid on the job site and wasting valuable time, the Easy Twist Pipe Cement Can Opener for $4.98 can get the project back on track. The Easy Twist product might sound trivial, but if you've ever been desperately attempting to wrench open the PVC glue, roughing up your hands in the process, this can opener is worth it.
Performax Adjustable Combination Wrench
Sometimes, you'll need to adjust components from pipes, sinks, or other plumbing systems that require a low-profile tool. This tool must fit around screws or nuts that are nearly flush against surfaces and can vary in size. You might initially reach for a large crescent wrench, but there is a better solution for plumbing applications.
The Performax Adjustable Combination Wrench retails for $13.07 at Menards and offers some clear advantages for plumbing projects over the crescent wrench. First, the adjustable jaws are thinner, allowing you to easily grab narrow profile fittings, such as the slip nut underneath the sink drain. This product also offers a locking mechanism to prevent slipping when resizing the wrench to accommodate up to 3 inches in diameter. This tool, made from cast iron, can get you through demanding projects for years to come. While the locknut wrench may not come in handy on every project, there are several other Menards tools every home owner should have at the ready.
Masterforce 2-1/2-inch Ratcheting Pipe Cutter
If you are installing or repairing new PVC drain pipes, you'll need to ensure each piece is the correct length for proper fitting. The standard drain pipe from your sink or bathtub is 1-1/2 inches, and a drain from a shower is a bit larger at 2 inches. Without the proper equipment, cutting PVC pipe can be physically taxing and result in messy edges that can interfere with the quality of the job.
One of the simplest solutions for cutting PVC down to size is the Masterforce 2-1/2 inch Ratcheting Pipe Cutter for $19.99. This product is large enough to accommodate shower drain pipes and smaller for a wide range of home applications. Once you release the tool to the fully open position, gently squeeze it, and it clicks and holds the blade against the PVC, incrementally closing the cutting jaws. Without much effort, the PVC, ABS, PEX, or PP slices cleanly for professional results.
Why did these tools make the list?
There are dozens of useful tools that could've made this list. However, I chose these specific tools from my personal experience as a do-it-yourself homeowner. I completely remodeled my master bathroom, rebuilding the shower, installing a free-standing bathtub, and replacing the toilet and fixtures. I also renovated my kitchen, tearing out an old center island and sink and replacing them. To accommodate the changes, I modified and installed the basic plumbing in both spaces, and yes, my home passed inspection (in case you're wondering). Throughout these projects, I found the tools on this list handy and recommend including them in your tool box.