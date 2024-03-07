5 Menards Finds To Help Keep You Safe Around The Job Site
The job site can be a hectic and dangerous place. From loud noises and dust to heavy machinery and hazards like open pits and exposed electrical wires, this is a place that constantly keeps you on your toes. Many workers — and, more commonly, site overseers and managers — are concerned with getting the job done quickly and efficiently. Unfortunately, that desire to complete the job quickly at all costs can come at the sacrifice of safety. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 160,000 construction workers were injured on the job in 2021. That works out to several hundred injuries per day. With many injuries going unreported, it's safe to assume that, in reality, these numbers are likely much higher.
Due to the dangerous nature of the job site, it's vital that you take adequate steps to protect yourself while working. That can translate to following specific job site safety guidelines or applying sunscreen to prevent skin damage from the sun. One of the most basic steps you can take to protect yourself on the job site is to invest in quality safety equipment — and then commit to using it each day. Fortunately, safety equipment doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg, and it may even save you yours. Menards, the popular home improvement store, has a wide selection of quality personal protective equipment (PPE). From hard hats to gloves and knee pads, here are five Menards finds to keep you safe on the job site.
3M hard hat
A hard hat is one of the most basic forms of PPE. They're ubiquitous on job sites across the world, from residential construction sites to oil rigs and more. Hard hats protect our heads and their precious cargo while we're working. There's no shortage of hazards on the job site, including falling debris. Accidents happen, and sometimes, crane cables snap, beams fall, or a tool is dropped. If that happens and you're in the general area below, a hard hat can make the difference between life and death.
The 3M™ SecureFit™ Full Brim Hard Hat from Menards is an essential item for anyone working on a job site. It features 3M's patented pressure diffusion technology to spread the shock and minimize damage in the event of an impact, while a four-point adjustment system allows you to wear the helmet comfortably all day long. The inner headband is removable and washable for continuous comfort and hygiene, and the full brim protects from the sun during hot summer months. The hard hat meets professional safety standards and fits head sizes from 50 to 64 centimeters.
Masterforce gloves
Most people know what gloves are and how to use them. They're invaluable for keeping your hands safe when working. However, walk onto any job site and you'll likely see very few workers wearing gloves. The reasons for this vary, from outdated machismo to a desire for precise tool control without bulky gloves getting in the way. While gloves aren't necessary or even helpful in all situations, they certainly have their applications, and every worker can benefit from having a quality pair in their tool kit.
The Masterforce™ Chainsaw Gloves from Menards belong in every worker's back pocket. The gloves feature a kevlar lining and are designed for use with a chainsaw. They're cut-, puncture-, and abrasion-resistant and feature anti-slip palm material for superior grip and safety. Not only are these gloves handy for chainsaw operators, but their lightweight, breathable fabric and anti-vibration design make them a solid choice for anyone using their hands on the job site. Prevent blisters and other injuries when running a shovel, saw, or hammer, and keep your hands comfortable and safe all day.
3M respirator mask
Air-based particles and contaminants are one of the silent and often invisible hazards on the job site. Regardless of the industry, most job sites will feature at least one airborne threat, be it dust, chemical fumes, or pulverized material like fiberglass powder. While you may not think that tiny particles of dust or other contaminants will hurt you, exposing yourself to airborne hazards can cause damage over time. You only have one set of lungs, and protecting them will go a long way toward improving your quality of life as you get older.
Fortunately, you can pick up a 3M™ Multipurpose Respirator Mask from Menards. The NIOSH-approved mask features filters designed to prevent 99.97% of solids, liquid aerosols, and oil-based contaminants from entering your lungs. The respirator has adjustable head straps for all-day comfort, while its lightweight, durable design makes the mask easy to wear and long-lasting, even in the harshest conditions. The filters are replaceable and easy to change, and the kit includes one respirator mask and one set of organic filters.
Masterforce knee pads
Manual labor is incredibly hard on your body. From lifting heavy objects to exposing your skin to caustic chemicals, the job site is full of tasks and hazards that can cause injuries and discomfort. It's impossible to avoid all of the potentially dangerous situations on the job site — the work has to get done, and someone has to do it. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't take precautions to protect yourself and your body. When it comes to working on floors or performing any other job that requires kneeling for extended periods, a solid set of knee pads can make the difference between excruciating pain and relative comfort.
The Masterforce™ GelFit™ Fanatic Thigh Support Knee Pads are critical tools for any manual laborer. Featuring gel and foam padding, the knee pads are designed for all-day comfort and exceptional knee protection. They're built to support the knees, thighs, and shins using an ergonomic design that keeps your knees centered and prevents rolling or discomfort. The raised bump on the bottom of the pads allows you to kneel for long periods without placing excess stress on your ankles, while the smooth, shatter-resistant plastic enables you to slide easily across various surfaces without marring or leaving marks.
Forester ear and eye protection kit
Your eyes and ears are some of your most important sensory organs. They're also relatively fragile and easy to damage. Pair that fragility with the dangers of an active job site, and you've got a recipe for numerous injuries and long-term harm. Using quality PPE might not always be the cool thing to do on a job site, but it is one of the best ways to ensure that you keep yourself and your body safe. When it comes to protecting your ears and eyes, wearing a simple pair of earplugs and some safety glasses can go a long way toward safeguarding your vital sensory organs.
The Forester™ Safety Ear and Eye Protection Kit, available at Menards, is an easy and affordable way to keep yourself safe around the job site. The adjustable, padded ear muffs have a noise reduction rating (NRR) of 21dB to block out loud noises from machinery, while the safety goggles meet the professional ANSI standards and provide UV400-level protection for your eyes. The kit is available in multiple colors and is an excellent addition to any professional or hobbyist tool kit.
Why were these tools chosen?
We chose these tools based on a few criteria: practicality, safety features, and price. Each of the items on this list provides practical applications for workers on a job site. The primary way each of these products benefits workers is in the form of safety. The tools and PPE on this list each contribute to enhanced safety in various ways. Some protect vital organs, while others increase comfort and contribute to reduced injuries over time. Finally, each of the items covered here is relatively affordable, even for workers on a budget. None of the products on this list will break the bank, meaning you can help keep yourself safe on the job site without worrying about overspending.