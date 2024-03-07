5 Menards Finds To Help Keep You Safe Around The Job Site

The job site can be a hectic and dangerous place. From loud noises and dust to heavy machinery and hazards like open pits and exposed electrical wires, this is a place that constantly keeps you on your toes. Many workers — and, more commonly, site overseers and managers — are concerned with getting the job done quickly and efficiently. Unfortunately, that desire to complete the job quickly at all costs can come at the sacrifice of safety. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 160,000 construction workers were injured on the job in 2021. That works out to several hundred injuries per day. With many injuries going unreported, it's safe to assume that, in reality, these numbers are likely much higher.

Due to the dangerous nature of the job site, it's vital that you take adequate steps to protect yourself while working. That can translate to following specific job site safety guidelines or applying sunscreen to prevent skin damage from the sun. One of the most basic steps you can take to protect yourself on the job site is to invest in quality safety equipment — and then commit to using it each day. Fortunately, safety equipment doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg, and it may even save you yours. Menards, the popular home improvement store, has a wide selection of quality personal protective equipment (PPE). From hard hats to gloves and knee pads, here are five Menards finds to keep you safe on the job site.