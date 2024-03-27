5 Menards Tools No Home Mechanic Shop Should Be Without

Every home mechanic needs a solid tool arsenal. Whether you run a professional-level home shop or simply like to work on project cars in your spare time, a comprehensive selection of tools can make the difference between struggling for hours and completing a job with ease. However, acquiring tools can be challenging for many due to the lofty prices that often come with professional-quality equipment. Many people mistakenly believe they must have the best or top-of-the-line tools to get the job done. The reality is that you can accomplish most DIY projects and even professional repairs with less expensive, entry-level tools. And various stores provide excellent tools at affordable prices.

One of those stores is Menards. The home improvement store, known for its catchy jingles, has an extensive selection of quality tools that won't break the bank. When composing this list, in particular, we chose to include tools that are affordable for average home mechanics and DIYers. We also wanted to feature devices that are less mainstream and potentially more obscure than things like ratchets and screwdrivers. From creepers to test lights and trim clip sets, here are five Menards tools that you need in your home mechanic shop.