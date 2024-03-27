5 Menards Tools No Home Mechanic Shop Should Be Without
Every home mechanic needs a solid tool arsenal. Whether you run a professional-level home shop or simply like to work on project cars in your spare time, a comprehensive selection of tools can make the difference between struggling for hours and completing a job with ease. However, acquiring tools can be challenging for many due to the lofty prices that often come with professional-quality equipment. Many people mistakenly believe they must have the best or top-of-the-line tools to get the job done. The reality is that you can accomplish most DIY projects and even professional repairs with less expensive, entry-level tools. And various stores provide excellent tools at affordable prices.
One of those stores is Menards. The home improvement store, known for its catchy jingles, has an extensive selection of quality tools that won't break the bank. When composing this list, in particular, we chose to include tools that are affordable for average home mechanics and DIYers. We also wanted to feature devices that are less mainstream and potentially more obscure than things like ratchets and screwdrivers. From creepers to test lights and trim clip sets, here are five Menards tools that you need in your home mechanic shop.
Masterforce padded creeper
Most home mechanics don't have the luxury of having their own hydraulic lift, meaning most auto repair and maintenance jobs must be done on the ground. If you fall into that group, then you understand how uncomfortable it can be to sit or lie on the ground for extended periods while working on cars. Fortunately, a category of tools exists to help keep us comfortable and efficient when working in less-than-ideal conditions. Creepers are one of those tools. They're designed to provide support and mobility while lying on the ground under a vehicle. They feature casters for easy movement, and some of them even have padded beds for your back and tool trays to store your nuts and bolts.
The Masterforce® Oversized Padded Shop Creeper is a must-have item for any home mechanic or DIYer. It features oil, grease, and dirt-resistant vinyl padding for all-day comfort that can stand up to even the harshest shop conditions. The headrest is adjustable, allowing you to work at awkward angles without straining your neck, while the ball-bearing casters are designed for smooth movement without leaving marks or streaks on the floor.
Performax trim clip set
Anyone who's worked on cars for a while understands how frustrating those little plastic trim clips can be. They're everywhere on most vehicles, from plastic skid plates to wheel wells and more. And when you have to remove them, which is frequently, it's incredibly challenging to do so without breaking or losing them. You could install a few zip ties in place of the clips, but that can look sloppy, and nothing beats a nice, clean stock look.
Luckily, you can pick up a Performax® Universal Trim Clip Set from Menards and save yourself a lot of headaches. The set features 240 rivets and retainers in total, a trim tool to remove old clips and plastic panels, and 20 individual clips for each of the 11 most common push clip styles. All of the clips come in a solid plastic carrying case for easy organization and transportation, and the parts cover most standard car makes, from GM to Ford and Toyota to Honda.
Performax fluid pump
When most people think of automotive fluids, they likely picture things like engine oil, coolant, and gasoline. However, modern cars use a lot more than just those liquids. And unlike engine oil, coolant, and brake fluid, not all of the fluids your car uses are easy to access or service. For example, if your vehicle has a sealed transmission, you won't be able to check the fluid level or add more fluid from the engine bay. Likewise, you can't service your car's differential from anywhere but below the vehicle. When it comes time to add more fluid to these components, you'll need to use a professional machine or a pump.
While pro-level fluid flush machines can be extremely costly, you can pick up a Performax® Fluid Pump from Menards for less than $20. The pump features a two-foot-long hose that allows you to access various hard-to-reach components, like the fill hole on a sealed transmission or a rear differential. The double-thread cap means the pump works with both gallon- and quart-sized jugs of fluid, while the two drain plug attachments make this tool compatible with various vehicle makes and systems.
Performax pickup tool kit
Anyone who has performed their own auto maintenance or repair work understands how miserable it can be to drop a tiny part into a tight space. Trying to fish minuscule nuts and bolts out of a cramped engine bay can ruin your day and turn a simple project into an hours-long ordeal. That's why every home mechanic and casual DIYer needs a few magnetic pickup tools in their kits. These telescoping devices are designed to fit into the tightest spaces and help us retrieve lost objects. They don't always work just like we want them to, but they can be absolute lifesavers when it comes to recovering dropped items.
The Performax® Lighted Pickup Tool Kit makes an excellent addition to both pro and DIY toolboxes. It features a lighted, magnetic tip capable of lifting objects weighing up to eight pounds. The tool extends from 6-½ inches out to 33 inches for maximum reach, meaning you can grab that bolt that fell to the bottom of your engine bay without removing skid plates or disassembling other components. The kit includes two mirrors that attach to the magnetic tip, while the tool's cushion grip handle is comfortable and easy to grab.
Calterm test light
Diagnosing electrical problems in a car can be tricky. For one, automotive electrical systems are complex, and working on them often requires special training. For another, you frequently need access to niche and unique tools to repair and diagnose electrical issues in a vehicle. One of the most helpful tools you can own for automotive electrical work is a test light. These devices feature a metal probe and a test lead. You connect the lead to a piece of metal or ground and then use the other end to probe electrical connections. If the component has power, the tool will light up. You can use a test light to check wiring harnesses, fuses, and more.
The Calterm® Professional Automotive Test Light from Menards is an incredibly affordable device that every home mechanic needs in their shop. The tool is designed to test electrical components in 6 to 24-volt circuits, including things like cars, trailers, or boats. It features a five-foot heavy-duty lead with an alligator clip, providing an enhanced range of motion and mobility. The sharp probe will easily pierce most automotive wires for quick and simple testing, while the clear handle's bulb is bright and easy to replace when it burns out.
Why were these tools chosen?
We based this list on two primary criteria: price and obscurity level. Each of the tools featured in this article has a price tag of less than $100, with all but one of the items costing less than $20. Anyone who's worked on cars in any capacity understands how expensive mechanic's tools can be, especially professional-tier brands like Snap-On. We wanted to include items that are accessible to the average DIYer and home mechanic. Finally, we wanted to highlight tools that are less well-known than popular tools, like ratchets and pliers. Each item on this list is underrated when it comes to mainstream representation, but that doesn't mean you should overlook these tools. In fact, each of the items on this list is highly useful and a wonderful addition to any home mechanic's tool kit.