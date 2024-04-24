4 Must-Have True Value Tools For Every Home Garage
When becoming a homeowner, there are tons of things to consider. Not only do you have to budget accordingly and adjust to life away from renting, but you have to bear in mind the responsibilities you'll have to take into your own hands. Hiring professionals, while often necessary, can be pricey, so taking care of repairs around the house yourself can be a great way to save money and become more handy. Of course, to do so, you'll want to stock your garage workshop with the right tools to handle such jobs.
Thankfully, for those just building their tool arsenal for the first time, there are plenty of places to go to stock up. For instance, there are more than a few Home Depot finds that no beginner DIYer should go without, and there are some must-have Lowe's tools for every home garage. Alternatively, you can check out True Value, where you'll find a wide array of hand tools, power tools, hardware supplies, and more to get you on the road to home repair success. The True Value, Master Mechanic line, is particularly suitable for virtually any home garage.
If you're just getting into the world of Master Mechanic or tools in general, there are a handful from the brand that are arguably must-haves.
Master Mechanic 20-Piece Socket Set
One of the most important starter tools one can invest in is a ratchet. They're incredibly versatile, coming in handy for all kinds of endeavors pertaining to nuts and bolts, and they're fairly cost-effective compared to most other tools. When looking specifically through the Master Mechanic line's offerings, there are tons of ratchet kits to choose from, each with different attachments, accessories, and asking prices. However, in the case of someone not looking for anything too fancy or expensive, the Master Mechanic 20-piece socket set is a great purchase.
This set comes equipped with a 72-tooth 1/4-inch drive quick-release ratchet, accompanied by a 3-inch extension piece. As far as sockets, it comes with an impressive 18 total of the six-point variety. Nine of them measure in SAE, while the remaining nine read metric. All elements of the set are made from chrome alloy steel to ensure less wear and tear over time and are nickel chrome-plated to mitigate corrosion. At the cost of $29.99 online, this is an excellent tool investment that doesn't break the bank.
Master Mechanic 12-Volt Compact Cordless Drill Kit
A cordless drill is equally important as a proper ratchet kit. Drills can do everything from big jobs like constructing garden beds or fences to smaller tasks like hanging decorations around the house. Seeing as they're such vital parts of any garage tool bench, there are several major cordless drill brands out there to choose from. If one goes solely with Master Mechanic, there are still a lot of options to sort through. If you're unsure of which to choose, the 12-volt compact cordless drill kit is a good place to start.
With an online price tag of $59.99, this cordless drill set has a lot to offer. It can go forward, reverse, and brake, boasting a compact gearbox and a comfortable hand grip to make maneuvering easy. The drill is lightweight, coming in at only 3.3 pounds. It also has two-speed options, 0-400 and 0-1,500 RPM, along with 130 in-lbs torque with 23+1 torque settings. Moving on to the battery, it includes a 1.5Ah slide battery and a one-hour quick charger to get you back to the task at hand in no time.
Master Mechanic Portable Air Compressor
Considering that the main function of a garage is to store one or multiple vehicles, it only makes sense for one to include transportation-related tools. Even if you're not well-versed in the machinations of engines, brake systems, and the like, there's still car-related equipment out there worth getting ahold of. One of the easiest things someone can handle themselves on a vehicle is refilling the air in tires, so instead of going to a mechanic or a gas station to do so from time to time, why not invest the money in a Master Mechanic air compressor?
This portable oil-free air compressor is a prime choice for all sorts of jobs around the house, ranging from refilling soft tires to blowing up beach balls. It has a max psi of 100, with 0.4 scfm at 90 psi and 0.6 scfm at 40 psi. If you're looking to bring it along for a trip or need to move it around your garage, you can do so with ease. It's light and comes with a built-in handle for easy transport. This kit also includes nine additional accessories and a 25-foot coil hose. It is a bit pricey at $159.99 online, but if you can swing it, it'll more than likely prove worth your while.
Master Mechanic Reciprocating Saw
Tried and true hand saws are able to take care of tree branches and lumber with little to no issue. At the same time, if you're working on a large-scale, time-consuming job, they can feel a tad archaic and become exhausting to use. Seeking out a more effective alternative is in your best interest. Whether you're a novice DIYer or an experienced woodworker, a reciprocating saw is more than worth getting ahold of for your latest effort. At just $69.99 online, the one offered by Master Mechanic packs in value in more ways than one.
In terms of strength, the Master Mechanic plug-in reciprocating saw doesn't disappoint. At 6.5 pounds, it comes with a 7-amp motor that gives it all the strength it needs to cut through your desired material and can go from 0-2,800 SPM with a 1-1/8-inch blade stroke. It has an adjustable foot plate, and swapping out blades is a breeze. Unlike many other reciprocating saws, an additional tool isn't required to remove the blade. To top it all off, it comes with two blades to get you started.
With these tools four True Value Master Mechanic tools in your garage, the host of projects you've wanted to get started will become that much more possible and conquerable.