5 Home Depot Finds No Beginner DIYer Should Be Without
If you've finally gotten bit by the DIY bug, welcome to the club. Whether tending to a part of your home that's been needing some TLC for a while, pursuing a creative endeavor, or anything in between, tackling a project on your own can be a rewarding and invaluable experience. Beyond the gratification of getting a job done on your own accord, performing such tasks can help you gain a level of self-reliance that'll aid you in solving more problems around the home on your own.
If you've ever thought about diving into the wonderful world of DIY projects, chances are you've thought about taking a trip to your local Home Depot. And it's not hard to see why. The trusted home improvement and hardware chain has long been associated with its extensive line of quality tools from reputable brands. On top of that, most of their items beat out competitors not only in selection but in costs. Nevertheless, stepping through the doors of a massive hustling bustling Home Depot store can be intimidating for the novice DIYer. Similarly, trying to find what you need out of the store's wide selection can get overwhelming if you don't know where to start. Thankfully, we're here to make the task easier with a list of must-have items for the first-time DIYer.
Stanley 65-Piece Tool Set
If the handyperson lifestyle is one you see yourself living, then why not start your tool collection on the right foot? Rather than scraping around for individual tools and hoping you have everything you need, it's not a bad idea to invest upfront in a quality set containing all the essentials and then some.
Among the most trusted brands from The Home Depot is Stanley. From versatile power tools to durable toolboxes, you're chances of using one of their products as a loyal Home Depot shopper are more than likely. The 65-piece Home Tool Kit is no exception. In it is practically every item a DIYer could ask for, including a claw hammer, Phillips screwdriver, a snap-off knife, a long-nosed plier, various bits, hex keys, measuring tape, and much more. At only $59.66 and sporting a 4.8 out of 5 star rating average, you'll be hard-pressed to find a tool set as high quality and reasonably priced as Stanley's 65-piece kit.
Husky 28-Piece Combination Wrench Set
While you may not need them on every job, a good wrench can prove useful in many situations. Chances are, if you're working on a car, gardening, or plumbing scenario, a wrench will be needed at some point to aid in tightening or loosening bolts or nuts. Some may prefer an adjustable wrench to combination options, but for the starting DIYer, there's nothing wrong with keeping things simple. For those seeking such an option while still wanting some variety, this stellar kit from Husky may be what you're looking for.
Husky's 28-piece Combination Wrench set makes for another economical and versatile choice that beginners and pros alike are sure to find handy. The set comes with an array of the most common combination wrench sizes for any situation. Each is made to last with mirror-polished steel that is corrosion-resistant. If anything does go wrong with your wrenches, the set also comes with a lifetime warranty, allowing you to bring back any damaged items and have them replaced for no additional cost. It currently holds a 4.7 out of 5-star rating average from over 400 reviewers who have praised the set's high quality and durability.
Ryobi One + 18V Cordless 3/8 in. Drill/Driver Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery and Charger
A good drill/driver can prove to be one of the most versatile and powerful tools in your arsenal. You'll find no shortage of stellar options at The Home Depot, with Milwaukee and DeWalt being among the company's highest-rated brands. But for beginner craftspeople looking for a great drill at a great price, Ryobi is hard to beat.
Ryobi may not have the bells and whistles of its heavy-duty competitors, but it's nevertheless a high-quality option that we previously ranked as one of the best cordless drill options. The 18-volt cordless driver is perfect for those working in smaller spaces where a corded drill might get in the way and cause hazards. With a 3/8-inch keyless chuck, 600 RPM maximum speed, and weight of only 3.6 pounds, this tool can complete a wide range of building jobs with efficiency and ease. Best of all, the entire kit, which also comes with a 1.5 Ah battery and charger, sells for only $59.97.
Ridgid Pneumatic 18-Gauge 2-1/8 in. Brad Nailer with CLEAN DRIVE Technology, Tool Bag, and Sample Nails
Just as a mechanized driver can do the work of a handheld screwdriver in a matter of seconds, a nail gun provides a similar advantage over a hammer for especially big jobs. If you know your task is going to require extensive nailing down, getting a quality nailer will save you time and energy. For the novice DIYer, a good place to start is with a solid brad nailer.
Brad nailers are the best of both worlds when it comes to these versatile tools. Unlike ultra-thick 16-gauge finish nails or super thin 23-gauge pin nails, brad nails, such as those used by Ridgid's Pneumatic Brad Nailer, come in at a solid 18-gauge thickness. This gives them both a good level of sturdiness while not leaving enough damage to require excessive patching-up before painting over. Rigid's product comes with Clean Drive technology allowing for more efficient driving capabilities while also not requiring oil to power its motor. While a bit more pricey than some of the other items on our list, coming in at $79, it nevertheless is a good investment for those whose jobs require a little more power.
Plano Grab 'N' Go 20 in. Tool Box with Tray
It makes no sense to have a bunch of tools if there's no way to organize them. Sure, some of the products we have listed come in sets that include tidy cases, but if you want to include items not included in your kit, it can quickly become an overwhelming endeavor to carry them back and forth. A hardy toolbox will become your best friend in this instance, giving users a simple and inexpensive way to keep everything together.
Plano may not have the same reputation as some of Home Depot's other toolbox brands, such as DeWalt, but for the starter DIYer, its Grab 'N' Go toolbox should prove an especially useful and cost-effective option, coming in at $16.28. At 20 inches, it can fit a wide variety of tools in it at once. The lift-out tray equipped underneath its lid offers extra storage alongside two smaller stowaway bins that can fit additional nails, bits, or other small pieces. Its durable plastic build is reinforced with a molded padlock tab to ensure that your items remain safe and secure. Users have given it high praise, with the product holding a 4.8 rating average on Home Depot's website.
Why did we choose these tools?
No matter if you're beginning your DIY journey or are a seasoned pro, trying to hanker down on the best of Home Depot's selection is no small feat. Several factors were put into consideration when determining what was most suitable for this list.
First and foremost, the items themselves were ones that we and several other DIY sources considered to be essential tools to include in a beginner's arsenal. Everyone's selection differs, as will yours more than likely, depending on the kind of work they're accustomed to, the space they reside in, budgetary constraints, and so on. And of course, this is not an exhaustive list. Plenty of other items such as safety goggles, power saws, ladders, levels, and more could have also been included and are worth looking into depending on your project.
We also ensured that our selection was as economical as it was effective. While it's tempting to want to grab the cheapest tools possible, investing in quality products off the bat is ultimately the best way to save money in the long run. At the same time, unless your name is Bob the Builder, you likely won't require heavy-duty industry-standard tools that'll cost you an arm and a leg. Nothing on this list exceeds $80 and all have high ratings from a sizable portion of Home Depot's customer base, ensuring you get the best deal possible while gearing up for your tasks.