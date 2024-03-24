The 5 Best Budget-Friendly Tools Worth Buying From True Value
For many DIYers and construction professionals alike, such companies as The Home Depot, Lowes, and Ace Hardware are the go-to home improvement and hardware destinations. True Value may not be as well-known as some of these names, but it has nevertheless been a key industry player for several decades.
The chain got its start in 1948 as a mix of different hardware outlets and wholesale providers. Since then, it has grown to include over 4,500 retail locations within the United States and a dozen distribution centers. As can be imagined, True Value offers a wide assortment of tools, garden supplies, accessories, hardware, and more for craftspeople of all kinds. While its selection may not be as varied as some of its competitors, the company makes a quality choice that buyers shouldn't overlook.
If you're gearing up for your next project and want to give True Value a go, it helps to get familiar with what the chain has in store. We have you covered with a selection of True Value items that are not only of solid quality but are also fairly priced options within their respective categories. To ensure our selection contained worthwhile picks, the items listed were chosen based on a mix of customer and industry reviews. More information regarding our methodology can be found at the end of this article.
Porter-Cable Pancake Air Compressor, 6-Gallon
Air compressors come in all shapes and sizes for all different kinds of jobs. If portability is a must in your scenario, you've likely toiled between whether a hot dog or pancake air compressor is ideal for you. While both have pros and cons, the latter option will save you the most money, as is the case for Porter Cable's 6 Gallon Pancake Style Compressor.
Outlets such as Popular Mechanics have heralded the product as a perfect choice as a nailer, thanks to its maximum PSI rating of 150, although they also note that the machine tends to get noisy. It is an especially durable tool with a 120V motor that lets it start in cold weather and a 90 PSI rating at 2.6 standard cubic feet per minute, giving it increased recovery time. The compressor costs $179 at True Value, a steal considering it also comes equipped with a 13-piece accessory kit. While True Value does sell the compressor on its own for the slightly cheaper price of $169, the kit offers a better bang for your buck with a 4.2 out of 5-star rating average on the site.
DeWalt 108-Pc. Mechanics Tool & Socket Set
Good tools are a must for any job, and DeWalt's reputation for stellar quality makes its selection some of the best out there. If you're looking to save time and money, getting your hands on one of the brand's most versatile sets is as easy as visiting your local True Value.
Admittedly, the 108-piece Mechanics Tool & Socket Set from DeWalt is not as diverse as its name might make out. Some may be slightly disappointed in its selection because it lacks tools such as hammers and pliers. However, if you already have some of these items at your disposal, you'll find good use of the kit's variety of ratchets, sockets, bits, drivers, and hex keys. Held in a lightweight yet durable accessory case, this valuable toolset comes in at $117.99. Tech Gear Lab ranked it among its six best tool sets of 2024, with its team praising its efficiency and functionality.
Black + Decker Vacpack 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Blower/Vacuum/Mulcher
Black + Decker is well-known by homeowners and DIYers alike for its line of hand and power tools, but did you know that the company's efficient and economical selection can follow you outside as well? Such is the case for the Black + Decker 12 Amp 3-in-1 Vacpack, a versatile tool that you're bound to find helpful on your next backyard job.
As its name implies, the Vacpack combines numerous outdoor tools in one powerful package. Buyers can use it as a vacuum, a leaf blower, and a mulcher. Now, instead of leaving your leaves in a pile as you seek out your other tools, you can suck them up right away into the product's convenient collection bag that can be worn like a backpack. The maneuverability allows for increased productivity while performing outdoor jobs.
It sells for $99.99 at True Value, making it among the lowest for 3-in-1 tools of its kind. Its low price and high-performance capabilities have earned it high marks across the board from sites such as The Jerusalem Post and Pro Tool Reviews, which largely recommend it for those with only moderate-sized areas to clean. Buyers should also be aware that this product is corded and can get heavy once full, which could make it difficult to maneuver for some.
Stanley Powerlock Tape Measure
Tape measures make for some of the most versatile and trustworthy tools in a DIYer's arsenal. When it comes to some of the best tape measure brands out there, Stanley is unmatched in its quality. True Value carries a wide array of Stanley's tape measure selections, but few are worth adding to your toolbox, like the Powerlock.
Stanley's Powerlock was made with durability in mind. This is in large part thanks to its 1-inch wide blade. Coated in mylar and equipped with a corrosion-resistant hook at its end, you'll be hard-pressed to find a longer-lasting tape measure. Topping it off, the Powerlock comes in at a mighty $12.99. These factors have aided it in enduring rigorous tests from such platforms as ToolGuyd and The New York Times, with the latter site stating, "It's a basic tool whose pared-down simplicity makes it light, tough, accurate, easy to handle, and affordable. Taking all this into consideration to name the tool that gives you the best value, the other tapes—which often cost more—all fell short compared to this one."
Being a metal-bodied tape, however, it's not recommended to work with this item if your hands are very sweaty. For those seeking for a slightly more comfortable, thicker grip and don't mind spending a little more, Stanley's Fatmax is another great option.
DeWalt Impact Drill Holster for Tool Belt
DeWalt returns to the list with another easy and efficient way to organize your tools. The DeWalt Impact Drill Holster is sure to make a welcome addition to your tool belt, with a simplistic design only matched by its surprising functionality.
Along with the large main pocket made for your drill or driver, the product also has several smaller storage sleeves placed in front for your bits and smaller tools. It attaches easily to your belt without weighing things down to a point that many buyers have even stated that they forget it's there. The comfort and convenience present in the holster is a winning combination that users have responded to well, helping it get praise from the likes of Popular Woodworking, although the site notes that drill bit holders don't fit in especially well. To top it all off, the product sells at only $16.99. When paired with the stellar quality of DeWalt products, it makes for the perfect complimentary accessory.
Why we chose these tools
As can be seen from our list, True Value's name is not just there for show. Its collection of high-quality items available at ultra-low prices should make True Value worthy of being high on any given list of hardware chains. As a result, trying to choose what made the cut for this list wasn't easy and required several deciding factors.
The tools picked had to be budget-friendly while having received considerable praise from users. Cost-wise, we saw where each tool fell within the price range of its respective category both from True Value's selection and similar hardware chains. We also ensured each pick was backed by an overall stamp of quality by reputable industry platforms such as Pro Tool Reviews, ToolGuyd, Popular Mechanics, and The New York Times. The items chosen also had to get high marks from True Value users, with the lowest-rated item being the Black + Decker Vacpack with a 3.8 out of five-star rating average.
At the end of the day, picking the best item for you will entirely depend on your project and its needs, so before investing any amount of money into a tool, it's worth investing your time in some diligent research.