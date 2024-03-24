The 5 Best Budget-Friendly Tools Worth Buying From True Value

For many DIYers and construction professionals alike, such companies as The Home Depot, Lowes, and Ace Hardware are the go-to home improvement and hardware destinations. True Value may not be as well-known as some of these names, but it has nevertheless been a key industry player for several decades.

The chain got its start in 1948 as a mix of different hardware outlets and wholesale providers. Since then, it has grown to include over 4,500 retail locations within the United States and a dozen distribution centers. As can be imagined, True Value offers a wide assortment of tools, garden supplies, accessories, hardware, and more for craftspeople of all kinds. While its selection may not be as varied as some of its competitors, the company makes a quality choice that buyers shouldn't overlook.

If you're gearing up for your next project and want to give True Value a go, it helps to get familiar with what the chain has in store. We have you covered with a selection of True Value items that are not only of solid quality but are also fairly priced options within their respective categories. To ensure our selection contained worthwhile picks, the items listed were chosen based on a mix of customer and industry reviews. More information regarding our methodology can be found at the end of this article.