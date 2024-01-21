Pancake Vs Hot Dog Style Air Compressors: What's The Difference, And Which Is Better?

So you're shopping for an air compressor? If you don't quite have the room for something like a free-standing high-capacity compressor or you're looking for something portable, the options are virtually endless. However, in general, most portable air compressors fall into one of two categories. They're either flat and round like a pancake, or long and tubular like a hot dog.

In many cases, deciding between a pancake-style or hotdog-style air compressor won't have much of an effect on the outcome. However, there are certain pros and cons to each type of air compressor. Whether you're looking for a compact compressor to keep for general use in your garage or you're looking for something you can easily throw in your truck or van to take to work, one of these will likely suit your needs. Let's dive into the key differences between the two so you can decide which one is best for you.