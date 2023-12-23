Harbor Freight Finds To Help Create Your Mobile Workshop
Having a workshop is a dream scenario for many DIYers as it gives a dedicated workspace to make things happen. A lot of times, you'll have to put it near a spot that has a steady source of electricity, as many tools require an outlet to get going. That's not the case with everything, however, and cordless tools are becoming quite popular. While they can't always match the strength of a corded option, cordless is just fine for many people, and DIYers should have no problem using power tools that run off a battery. Because of that, you might want a more mobile setup. Harbor Freight has many options available for a mobile workshop, so it's a great place to check out.
Everything on this list is readily available at Harbor Freight, either online or in-store, and nothing here is expensive enough to break the bank. You can save yourself a bit of extra cash if you're signed up for an Inside Track Club membership and decide to shop the deals. Each find on the list is backed up by high user scores, as it's important to know what you're buying has been well-liked by previous buyers. There's a more in-depth breakdown explaining why these items, in particular, were chosen at the end of the list.
U.S. General 30-inch 4-Drawer Tech Cart
The biggest part of a mobile workshop is ensuring you're not stuck in one spot. The U.S. General Tech Cart is a perfect solution if you want the ability to move around your garage or wherever you decide to set up shop. The U.S. General cart is on a set of wheels that'll let you roll it around to where you need it to be, all while holding your tools at the same time. Once you have the tools out for your project, you can use the surface of the cart as a workstation as a bonus. You can pick one up from Harbor Freight for $219, and you have a wide variety of colors to choose from if you don't want to settle on red.
User reviews for the U.S. General cart are very solid, with a 4.7 out of five rating on Harbor Freight's website based on over 2,700 reviews. With it being on a set of wheels, having four drawers, and a durable all-steel build, there's not a lot to complain about here — U.S. General is a reliable brand, after all. If you want more storage space, you can do that by jumping up to $599.99, but the cheaper option should be just fine for DIYers with a smaller collection.
Bauer 20V Cordless 1/2-inch Drill/Driver Kit
Having a cordless drill is very handy for any sort of mobile workshop because it means you'll be able to move around freely without having to be plugged into a wall outlet. The BAUER 20V Cordless 1/2-inch Drill/Driver Kit is perfect for that, and the 20V battery holds a good charge. At $59.99 from Harbor Freight, you're getting the drill, battery, charger, two impact bits, and a bag. It's lightweight at 3.4 pounds and comes with a built-in LED light that'll illuminate your work area. There aren't many downsides to the drill, especially if you're looking for something that allows you to be mobile. It boasts an all-metal gear build, so it should be able to stand the test of time even with daily use.
There are over 5,000 reviews for this Bauer drill on Harbor Freight's website, and it's sitting with a very solid 4.7 out of five rating. This drill meets a nice middle ground of being affordable while also being something you can rely on. Whether it's your first drill or just one you picked up to be cordless, there's not much here you'll dislike.
Quinn Premium Screwdriver Set, 15 Piece
Whether you're dealing with a mobile or stationary station, you'll want a reliable set of screwdrivers. For $27.99 at Harbor Freight, you can pick up a set of 15 screwdrivers of varying sizes of both square and round shanks. This set ensures you'll be prepared for just about any situation and can take them with you anywhere you go. If you're in a rush, each handle is labeled with the bit size, so you shouldn't have to fumble around with over a dozen screwdrivers looking for the right size.
Based on over 600 user reviews on Harbor Freight's website, the Quinn Premium Screwdriver Set has a 4.8 out of five rating. The screwdrivers offer just about anything you can ask for, ranging from magnetic tips to a durable build. It's tough to go wrong at the price, and if you need a set for your workstation, these will be perfect. If you're going to be on the move, you don't have to bring all 15 with you, but if you have space in your toolbox, it won't be a big deal.
Bauer 20V Cordless Compact Radio with Bluetooth
Mobile workshops typically mean you don't have a wall outlet nearby, or you're just trying to avoid being plugged in to save on electricity. If you want to listen to music while tackling a DIY project, the BAUER 20V Cordless Compact Radio with Bluetooth is a good choice. A basic Bluetooth speaker could work fine, but a worksite can get messy, and the Bauer radio has more durability than your run-of-the-mill speaker would have, thanks to its durable build. The tradeoff is this does look bulkier than something like a Beats Pill looks, for example. As for how it works, you can simply use it as a radio or connect your phone to it and play songs through Bluetooth. You can pick up Bauer's radio for $39.99 from Harbor Freight.
With over 400 reviews on Harbor Freight's website, the radio has a 4.7 out of five rating. Whether it's your garage, a work site, or even by the pool, this radio should meet your standards. The 20V battery can also be used to charge a phone as the radio sports a USB 2.1 jack. Bauer says you can get up to 30 hours of playback time before charging the battery again.
Voyager 20-inch Rolling Tool Bag
Anybody who is going to be on the move without a permanent workstation will need to have a way to transport their tools from place to place. The Voyager 20-inch Rolling Tool Bag is an excellent solution, and you can pick one up from Harbor Freight for $29.99. The bag comes with wheels, so it's easy to travel around with, and it'll hold a good deal of things with its six outside pockets and 15 inside ones. You're able to stuff things into the main bag, too, so there's a lot of space being offered here. If you do not need it to carry tools, you can use it for vacations if you need to.
There are over 700 reviews for this bag on Harbor Freight's website, holding a 4.4 out of five rating. It's not going to be big enough to stuff a bunch of power tools into, but it's more than enough for lugging around hand tools. You just have to keep the size of the bag in mind, and if you do that, it's more than enough for most people.
Why were these Harbor Freight items picked?
Everything found on this list is something that would benefit a more mobile workshop, and it's all stuff you can easily find at a Harbor Freight store near you or online. Nothing here will be too high of a cost, with the exception being the U.S. General Tech Cart if you want a sturdy worktop that can also store your tools. We did our best to spotlight a wider variety of brands instead of just focusing on the same ones over and over. If you like sticking with a single brand, that's more than okay, but we wanted to highlight the fact that Harbor Freight carries a wide variety of solid brand names.