5 Underrated Tools You Can Find At True Value
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Getting cheap tools doesn't have to mean you're not getting quality items. If you're trying to save some cash, you can consider going to a True Value store and picking up quite a bit for your collection. This is also a good place, as is Harbor Freight, for rounding out your selection of tools that you might not even know you need. Power drills, screwdrivers, wrenches, and other tools of that ilk are things many people already have, but there is plenty more available that you can snag and elevate your collection.
Every tool on this list is something you would consider to be underrated, so it will be something a lot of people might not already own. Of course, there's a chance you will own something you see here, but that won't stop it from being underrated. Everything here is available at a True Value storefront or online, and sometimes from sites like Amazon, so you shouldn't have trouble finding anything you want from this list. You can enter your location on the True Value website to find participating stores near you. A more in-depth look at how these tools were chosen can be found at the end of this list.
Stanley rubber mallet
A rubber mallet works almost the same as a regular hammer does, but there's one key difference. If you need to hammer something in without fear of damaging the floor or wall, then a rubber mallet is what you need. The Stanley rubber mallet, available from True Value for $9.99, can be slammed against your floor several times without actually damaging it as a hammer would do.
This particular mallet doesn't have any user scores on True Value's website, but it's easy to see people are a fan of it overall. Over on Amazon, the mallet has a 4.6 out of 5 user score with over 400 ratings. Reviewers note they use it for putting together shelves and entertainment stands and it's still holding up through heavy use. It weighs just over a pound and it's backed by a limited lifetime warranty, so there aren't many downsides to this mallet. If you're worried about damaging a surface area while working, this one's for you.
Vacmaster Wet/Dry Portable Vacuum, 1.5-Gallons, 2 Peak HP**
Having a little vacuum to clean up messes saves a lot of time when trying to finish a job. True Value has the Vacmaster Wet/Dry portable vacuum available for $44.99, and you'll find this thing has quite a bit of versatility on display. If you need something small and portable, this is the vacuum for you. It can hold up to 1.5 gallons in its tank, so it can help you suck water out of your flooded basement or it can be filled up with a bunch of leftover sawdust. No matter the case, the vacuum can handle both wet and dry conditions, and that's part of what helps make it underrated. When you're done using it, hang it up on the wall out of the way of clutter on the ground.
It should come as no surprise to see this vacuum have solid reviews either. On True Value's site, it has a perfect 5 out of 5 rating, but that's based on just four reviews. Going to Amazon we can get a better picture, and there the same vacuum has a 4.5 out of 5 rating with more than 130 reviews.
National Hardware magnetic stud finder
Hanging heavy things on the wall like TVs will usually require you to hang them onto a stud versus the drywall. Not using the stud could have disastrous results as the TV could come crashing down and take a chunk of your wall with it because of improper support. The National Hardware magnetic stud finder makes it so you won't have to worry about issues like that. You can pick this up from True Value for $9.99, and the way it works is you drag it across your wall and wait for it to notify you when you've found a stud. It's simple to use and can be a real lifesaver for your expensive products.
There aren't any reviews on the True Value website, but this same stud finder has positive reviews at Lowes. On the Lowes website, it has a 4.6 out of 5 rating based on over 20 scores. There are better stud finders out there to be sure, but it's tough to beat the value on display here from National Hardware, and if you only need to use it a few times, then you can afford to go cheaper and pick this one up.
Stanley 18-pc. hand tool set
This one might be considered cheating because it's a set, but the 18-piece hand tool set from Stanley is a fine choice if you're looking to build up a collection of budget-friendly tools in a hurry. This set, available at True Value for $29.99, comes with a 10-piece ratcheting screwdriver, a retractable knife, a pack of blades, and a tape measure. You're getting quite a bit here for a low price, and these are all tools that can come in handy around the house. The bundle doesn't have any reviews on True Value's website, but many people on Reddit have spoken positively of the budget Stanley brand.
If you look up the products individually, you can also see a clearer picture being painted. The Stanley ratcheting screwdriver has a 4.2 out of 5 score on Amazon with 350 reviews and counting. You can opt for just the screwdriver if you'd like as it's a handy tool on its own, but you'll find plenty of uses around your home with the whole bundle if you go down that path.
Dewalt Hand Saw with Blade Armor, 20 In.
A lot of people like to go all out with their woodworking setups, and that's perfectly fine to do as there are plenty of woodworking options available out there. If you're somebody who doesn't plan on getting a lot of use out of their power saw, then you can shift gears and pick up a hand saw. These are much cheaper, and while they do require more physical work, they will be just fine for cutting pieces of wood here and there. The Dewalt 20-inch hand saw is available at True Value for $29.99, and it will hold up quite well for light DIY projects.
While we don't see reviews for the saw on True Value's site, going over to Home Depot shows this is a reliable tool for many people. The Dewalt hand saw has a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Home Depot's website based on over 230 reviews. Buyers note the longer length of the saw gives more leverage, and the sharp blade is more than enough to cut through most wood you'd be using in a DIY project.
How were these tools chosen?
The five tools on this list are all things that might not be household names, but that doesn't stop them from being useful. Nothing here is expensive enough to break the bank, and nothing even crosses the $50 threshold. True Value is a good place to track down tools, and while every item is sold there, you can opt for different storefronts like Lowes, Home Depot, or Amazon if you find those retailers to be more convenient for you.
Everything here has solid user scores from buyers, so you shouldn't have to worry about anything breaking on you after just a few uses. We also put a spotlight on several different brands because consumers, especially bargain shoppers, shouldn't feel like they have to be locked into just one name. There are some positives to doing that, but when you're looking for cheaper products, all that matters is picking up something with solid reviews at the best price you can.