5 Harbor Freight Finds That Will Come In Handy When Installing Sway Bar Links

While jacks and jack stands are invaluable for automotive maintenance and repair work, not every job requires you to remove the car's wheels. In these cases, car ramps can be highly convenient. All you have to do to lift your vehicle is drive onto the ramps. Then, you'll have easy access to your car's front end, including the engine, exhaust, transmission, and sway bar links. Replacing the sway bar links is one of those jobs that very rarely requires you to remove the wheels. The only thing you need to be concerned with is keeping the vehicle level. That means you can lift the car evenly off the ground using jacks or ramps or leave it on the ground, provided the vehicle sits high enough off the pavement to allow you to access the sway bar links.

Because you don't have to remove your car's wheels to replace the sway bar links, Harbor Freight's Pittsburgh Automotive Ramps are extremely handy for the job. Simply drive your vehicle onto the ramps to give yourself a half foot of additional workspace. These ramps have a capacity of 6,500 pounds and can support cars with gross weights of up to 13,000 pounds, meaning you can use the ramps to lift vehicles ranging from small cars to SUVs and pickups. They feature traction grooves to prevent tire slippage and integrated rubber stops to prevent the ramps from moving while in use. The best part about these Pittsburgh ramps is that you can use them for numerous other repair and maintenance jobs, like oil changes and transmission work.