Who Makes Harbor Freight's Flashlights And Are They Any Good?

It should come as no surprise to anyone who's gone through Harbor Freight's extensive tool selection that the trusted equipment retailer has a fair share of flashlights to choose from. As of this writing, Harbor Freight currently carries close to 50 different flashlights, headlamps, spotlights, lanterns, and other similar products. Understanding who makes Harbor Freight's flashlights and their overall quality can help you make a more informed decision as a buyer.

Advertisement

Like most Harbor Freight products, these flashlights come from the company's various in-house tool brands. Six of these names are responsible for the retailer's selection of flashlights, including Braun, Bauer, Icon, Luminar Outdoor, Gordon, and Hercules. Braun carries the vast majority of these items, with 27 flashlights and similar products currently available at Harbor Freight being under the Braun banner. However, tracking down exactly where these tools are manufactured is not so straightforward.

Harbor Freight's tools are typically purchased directly from the manufacturer, oftentimes the same ones as competitors, and rebranded as one of their products. Due to this, the exact origins of each individual item can vary, with brands like Harbor Freight's Icon tools commonly being traced to Asian countries such as China and Taiwan for manufacturing. The best way to tell where your flashlight came from is to look for the "Made In" label on the tool or packaging.

Advertisement