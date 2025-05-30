Here's What Size Air Compressor You'll Need For Your Air Tools

A common pneumatic tool is a brad nailer, which is ideal for tasks like attaching molding and trim to interior spaces. Because the air from the compressor is only required briefly when pressing the trigger, it doesn't need a massive surplus of air. So, you would only need a small compressor with a tank capacity between 2 and 6 gallons. Of course, it gets a bit more complicated with things like an air drill, which is one of the gadgets for mechanics that are not your standard power tools.

Impact wrenches, which run more continuously, require more tank capacity, but how much more? Unfortunately, there isn't an official consensus. For example, Electronics Hub recommends you take the tools' CFM (cubic feet per minute) rate and multiply it by a minimum of 5 to get the proper tank size in liters. Using the DeWalt ½ inch Heavy Duty Pneumatic Impact Wrench as an example, you'd take the 5.9 CFM rate, multiply it by 5 and get 29.5. A compressor with around 30 liters or 8 gallons of capacity would serve you well.

Other outlets, such as Clever Handymen, insist that tank size is a matter of convenience, and an impact wrench could run optimally from as small as a 5-gallon tank up to a 20-gallon tank. Although if you plan to operate multiple air tools simultaneously, you'd be wise to opt for at least a 20-gallon tank.

