11 Gadgets For Mechanics That Are Not Your Standard Power Tools

The tool landscape of the modern mechanic is vast. Anyone working on combustion engines — or EV propulsion systems, for that matter — likely has a massive collection of hand and power tools. With specialization and improvements in technology making cars more robust to support increasingly demanding travel needs, vehicles have become more complex. From changing spark plugs to diagnosing brake system faults, special tools have become a go-to solution rather than a rarity while working under the hood. However, even a simple engine tune-up also requires additional gadgets and equipment that fall outside the scope of the traditional power tool lineups.

Gear like diagnostic equipment and specialized alternatives to the basic power tools you might find in the typical toolbox feature prominently in the workspace of an experienced mechanic. These pieces offer a means of building expanded functionality. A home mechanic looking to tackle engine maintenance might start with the essentials: A ratchet and socket set, a diagnostic computer scanner, and the like. But to expand your presence in the automotive repair arena, you'll need to branch out. Car rebuilders and versatile mechanics frequently tackle other jobs like reupholstering seats, rust repair operations, and repainting tasks. These are some of the gadgets in the expanded universe of tools that mechanics rely on to get the job done.

