11 Gadgets For Mechanics That Are Not Your Standard Power Tools
The tool landscape of the modern mechanic is vast. Anyone working on combustion engines — or EV propulsion systems, for that matter — likely has a massive collection of hand and power tools. With specialization and improvements in technology making cars more robust to support increasingly demanding travel needs, vehicles have become more complex. From changing spark plugs to diagnosing brake system faults, special tools have become a go-to solution rather than a rarity while working under the hood. However, even a simple engine tune-up also requires additional gadgets and equipment that fall outside the scope of the traditional power tool lineups.
Gear like diagnostic equipment and specialized alternatives to the basic power tools you might find in the typical toolbox feature prominently in the workspace of an experienced mechanic. These pieces offer a means of building expanded functionality. A home mechanic looking to tackle engine maintenance might start with the essentials: A ratchet and socket set, a diagnostic computer scanner, and the like. But to expand your presence in the automotive repair arena, you'll need to branch out. Car rebuilders and versatile mechanics frequently tackle other jobs like reupholstering seats, rust repair operations, and repainting tasks. These are some of the gadgets in the expanded universe of tools that mechanics rely on to get the job done.
Ames Instruments 3.5-Inch Digital Inspection Camera
The Ames Instruments 3.5-Inch Digital Inspection Camera is a solid addition for any mechanic looking to expand their capabilities in the shop. An inspection camera allows you to dig deeper into whatever you may be working on under the hood. There will frequently be times when the task you're tackling requires you to find a connection point deep within the vehicle. This can come at the most inopportune times as well. Hours into a project, you may be less than thrilled at the thought of tearing apart all that you've worked on just to identify a new issue that's suddenly presented itself.
The inspection camera from Ames Instruments offers an important and potent workaround to these kinds of setbacks. The camera features a 3.5-inch screen with sharp resolution that gives users more than enough feedback to help identify whatever they might be looking at. An 8.5mm camera head and 39-inch flexible camera cable come together to provide ample inspection depth and a pinhole camera dimension that fits into most spark plug recesses and many other tight spaces in the engine compartment and beyond. The camera also features five-times digital zoom and compatibility with a Micro SD card to record video for use later.
Milwaukee M12 Soldering Iron
A soldering iron is a crucially important tool for anyone working with electronics of any variety. The tool comes in a wide range of footprints. Many soldering irons act as a kind of soldering station rather than a singular, handheld device. Others are far more minimalistic in their design with a basic iron and wired power layout. One such option is part of the Milwaukee M12 lineup. This soldering iron features wireless operation and incredibly fast heat-up times in a truly mobile, minimized body. The Milwaukee M12 Soldering Iron reaches operational temperature in less than 18 seconds to get you started on your project fast. The tool features a pivoting head with three positive stops so you can dial in the precise angle of attack you need for each soldering task.
The tool runs for up to 40 minutes on Milwaukee M12 compact batteries. An easy-to-identify heat indicator on the tool makes it clear when the soldering iron is hot and ready to use as well as when it's cool enough for storage. The compact soldering iron also comes with both a chisel tip and a pointed tip to help you approach soldering tasks in whatever way suits your needs best. That kind of cordless convenience, paired with Milwaukee's trusted battery system, makes it a noteworthy option for pros who value speed, precision, and portability.
Klein Tools IR10 Infrared Digital Thermometer
A digital thermometer gun is a must-have gadget in any mechanic's workshop. As a diagnostic tool, an infrared digital thermometer allows you to quickly take temperatures and assess the state of your project vehicle in a number of crucial ways. This tool isn't designed for use on humans, so it's not exactly the same kind people got used to seeing outside public gathering spaces during the pandemic years. Even so, an infrared thermometer used in the automotive space is a critical part of the toolbox. The Klein Tools IR10 Infrared Digital Thermometer features an optical resolution of 20:1 with a measurement range between -40°F and 1,200°F. This makes it great for identifying both hot issues and cold ones. Checking for leaks in your car's air conditioning system, exhaust, and elsewhere is just the tip of the iceberg.
The Klein Tools thermometer offers dual laser targeting and auto-scan functions. It can deliver maximum readings, minimum and average outputs, and difference sums between target readings. It also features a probe to test air, gas, and liquids. It offers IP54 protection with a 10-foot drop rating as well. Rounding out the tool is a pouch to protect it when not in use.
WEN 48-Inch Workbench with Integrated Power Outlets and Light
A workbench might not immediately come to mind when thinking about tools and gadgets that mechanics need to get the job done. Workbenches generally fall within a different kind of equipment category. However, not all workbenches feature integrated functionality. A basic bench made from metal or timber will deliver a baseline for your performance requirements. These are great for holding components and workpieces, as well as for organizing equipment, but not much else. On the other hand, the WEN 48-Inch Workbench with Integrated Power Outlets and Light is a highly versatile piece of equipment that deserves some love. This workbench offers two drawers and a pegboard back to help organize whatever equipment you may use on a regular basis with expanded customization potential to support your personal needs. It also features an overhead light that's built right into the unit and three power outlets located on its sides.
Below the worktop, there is a shelf near ground level. This provides yet another storage solution for larger tools or bulky equipment boxes. Not all workbenches go beyond the basics of providing a work surface. However, many working in the modern repair space need a more contemporary solution for their workholding needs and organization.
Klein Tools CL120VP Electrical Voltage Test Kit
Electrical test equipment features as something of a theme within the world of automotive repair. There's obviously a need to tackle body repair tasks and paint jobs that round out the visual appeal of a project car. But under the hood, mechanics often find a tangle of engine work and electrical repair that either holds back an aspiring project car or sets it free. Without the right equipment to tackle the electronics of the vehicle, you're unlikely to be able to unchain its full potential. That being said, electrical work begins with diagnostics. The Klein Tools CL120VP Electrical Voltage Test Kit is an excellent solution to this need. It includes a few additional tools not typically used under the hood, but they're still handy additions to any workshop. The GFCI receptacle tester, for instance, is a great thing to have on hand when working on home improvement projects, even if it doesn't change your work output in the shop.
The test kit includes a clamp meter, a pen testing tool, and a voltage tester alongside the plug-in testing device. These electronic diagnostic tools allow you to safely and efficiently work on anything that may come up in the wiring of a car in your garage. With three different modes for exploring voltage, polarity, resistance, and continuity, ensuring that you have all the information you need to dig into a vehicle's wiring is actually far simpler than it might seem.
Chief 3/8-Inch Professional Reversible Angle Air Drill
Mechanics frequently utilize power tools in their work. But there's another type of powered implement that professionals often rely on beyond the typical corded or battery-operated solution. Air tools operate with the help of an air compressor and generally feature significantly fewer moving parts, a lower cost of operation over the course of the tool's lifetime, and often improved power output over corded or battery-powered alternatives in a power-to-weight comparison. In many cases, air tools are also more affordable upfront (assuming you already have an air compressor and are comparing bare tool prices).
For this reason, the Chief 3/8-Inch Professional Reversible Angle Air Drill is a great addition to this list. Drills offer a commonplace function in the workshop. However, as an air tool, the drill is far from a run-of-the-mill piece of equipment, especially within the world of home mechanic operations. Unlike standard drills, it features a 90-degree angle in its driving direction. It's also capable of delivering both forward and reverse drive operation at the tap of a paddle-style throttle control. The air drill is capable of delivering 1,800 RPM speeds and weighs just 2.36 lbs. It operates with a keyed Jacobs chuck to support confident bit-holding power. The angle drill is perfect for working in tight recesses and ships from Harbor Freight for just $70 (or $50 for Inside Track Club members), making it a cost-effective solution for those who already work with an air compressor in their garage.
Klein Tools Magnetic 350 Lumen LED Flashlight
Flashlights feature prominently in the toolboxes of mechanics. Unlike a woodworker or welder, mechanics have to dig into covered spaces on a routine basis. Working in tight areas and underneath existing components is a staple of a mechanic's workflow rather than a condition that might come into play on occasion. Therefore, mechanics require all manner of lighting solutions to illuminate a project vehicle and its components from a range of different angles.
The Klein Tools Magnetic 350 Lumen LED Flashlight delivers for mechanics in a big way. The rechargeable flashlight features a twist focus and laser pointer to help teams and solo acts identify target features even if they can't put their hands on the part. The flashlight offers a magnetic end cap that can be stuck onto a hood or any other metallic surface you may have available. This allows you to place the light in numerous positions to support your work and then toss it back in your pocket when you're finished. The tool is IP54 dust- and water-resistant and can withstand a 10-foot drop. The battery gauge allows you to judge where the tool stands at any given point in time, and the adjustable focus supports both wide-angle flood lighting and tight spotlight beam production.
Central Pneumatic 20-Ounce HLVP Gravity Feed Air Spray Gun
A paint spray gun is a crucial piece of equipment for anyone spending time working on cars. Inevitably, you'll find yourself fixing imperfections in a paint job — or perhaps even applying a full coat to a new part or an entire project car. The best way to approach this task is with the help of a paint spray gun. The Central Pneumatic 20-Ounce HVLP Gravity Feed Air Spray Gun is a high-quality option here. The tool can be found at harbor freight for $70, with a price reduction down to $60 for Inside Track Club members. It offers a high-volume, low-pressure output to prevent overspray. This helps you keep your workspace cleaner and save on material costs by reducing wasted paint.
The gun features a nickel-plated finish for a fresh and clean look, and the adjustable pattern and volume control knobs help dial in the perfect spray for your painting needs. The tool is an efficient and versatile solution to a common requirement in the automotive shop. The paint sprayer can also function as a valuable addition to other DIY projects you may tackle around the house. This makes the tool flexible, providing utility for both primary automotive work and other tasks far beyond it. The sprayer is also compatible with lacquers and other finishes, expanding its capability pool even further.
Warrior 130 Watt Hot Knife
A hot knife isn't a tool that many people will be familiar with. However, the device is an important feature in the arsenal of many automotive rebuilders and refurbishers. A hot knife can be used to cut clean lines through foam and insulation material, and it's also useful for shearing things like nylon, synthetic fabric, and plastics. The Warrior 130-Watt Hot Knife delivers a maximum temperature of 840°F with five heat settings along the way. It features push-button activation with an auto on/off function to prevent unintentional burns after use (for those who might be forgetful when it comes to unplugging equipment). The cutting blade features a line-and-groove set of patterns for versatile cutting across numerous application requirements. It also includes a sled for dialed-in depth adjustments. The hot knife can be used in all manner of crafting settings, and it's equally at home tackling upholstery and other seat and car interior refurbishment tasks.
Solary Automotive Smoke Machine Leak Detector
A smoke machine sounds like a tool you'd bring to a party, but it's actually a critical piece of equipment when dealing with all kinds of problems under the hood. A smoke testing machine is crucial for finding leaks in all kinds of closed systems. The Solary Automotive Smoke Machine Leak Detector features a built-in air pump that eliminates the need to connect additional machinery to the tool. Adding a small amount of baby oil or glycerin to the chamber is all it takes to get the smoke flowing, allowing you to quickly initiate your system tests.
The tool weighs roughly 5 pounds, making it portable and easy to move around the shop. A startup time of just 10 seconds provides a thick stream of smoke capable of performing numerous diagnostic leak detection tasks. These include low-pressure turbo leaks, intake issues, exhaust and cooling system problems, and vacuum leaks. Any type of vehicle you may find yourself working on can benefit from the use of a smoke leak detection system. The Solary leak detector offers overheat and freeze protection with automatic shutoff thresholds to ensure consistent safety in your shop. The device is available from Amazon for $70 at the time of writing (down from a regular price of $100). This makes it a cost-effective solution to a wide array of testing needs.
Whynter 1.8 Cubic Foot Portable Tool Box Refrigerator
Finally, it's worth looking into an automotive shop gadget that's a bit more fun than functional. Mechanics require a whole host of critical tools to help them get the job done, but they often overlook additional features that can make a big impact in their workspace. The Whynter Portable Toolbox Refrigerator is a perfect example of this crossover. The refrigerator features 1.8 cubic feet of space behind a door that can be locked when necessary. It also includes two drawers above the refrigeration unit for critical tool storage or accessory organization.
After a long day working in the shop, many mechanics eagerly sit down with a cold beverage — perhaps alcoholic, but maybe not. Having a place to store your drinks in the garage allows you to unwind in style. The welcoming environment of a busy workshop can be a rewarding place to spend time with friends and coworkers outside of the standard workplace format. Here, everyone is a friend, and enjoying a beverage together to round out a day of hard work can improve morale and add to the atmosphere of companionship and trust. On a more practical note, the refrigerator is also large enough to hold plenty of soft drinks and water bottles, helping you stay hydrated throughout a long workday under the hood.