Do Electric Cars Have Engines? How Their Motors & Drivetrain Work

With the internal combustion engine (ICE) being a staple of multiple forms of transportation since the late 19th century, most people are at least somewhat familiar with how an engine works: fuel and air go in, energy comes out. Obviously, the actual process of that synthesis is more complex than an eight-word description, but the overall concept is relatively simple.

Internal combustion engines have served the automotive world well, allowing humans to traverse massive distances with relative ease and minimal fuss. However, the automotive internal combustion engine is a dying breed, and ushering in its extinction is another form of automotive propulsion that predates fossil-burning.

Electric vehicles have been around since the 1830s, gaining lots of popularity in the early 1900s before losing out to ICE vehicles as electric cars were expensive to produce and the invention of electric starters made operating gas-powered vehicles easier. However, modern technology has improved the design of electric drivetrains, from better battery technology to more efficient electric motors, which has brought EVs back into the fold in a big way.

Unlike ICE vehicles, EVs don't have engines. Instead, they use large rechargeable battery packs that transfer current to electric motors which convert energy into rotational motion. Electric motors are the closest thing that electric vehicles have to engines, and they come in multiple forms; however, they all rely on a rotating magnetic field (RMF) to spin an internal rotor that sends torque through a transmission and differential before reaching the wheels.