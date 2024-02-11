Electric Vehicles Vs. Gas Engines: Which Powertrain Is More Complex?

Many people, whether into cars or not, have heard the word "powertrain." It's a series of components within a vehicle that generates the necessary power to propel a car forward. It's the single most important system within any vehicle.

If a car has an issue running, it's usually connected to the powertrain in some way. With the popularity of electric vehicles rising, there's some curiosity as to whether they contain a similar powertrain, or a more complex system compared to vehicles with internal combustion engines. On one hand, many might think that the powertrain is less complex in an EV because everything is electric, so the power must come from one component. However, if anyone has looked at the assembly of an EV, they might think it's definitely more complex.

Pop the hood of some EVs, and they don't look less complicated than ICE vehicles. They have thick tubes going from one component to another, and several large blocks that don't look any different than a typical internal combustion engine. How different is an EV's powertrain?