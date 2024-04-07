Do Teslas Have Engines? How Their Electric Motors & Drivetrain Work

Because gas-powered vehicles have dominated the market for so many decades, there may be people out there looking to purchase their first electric vehicle who don't fully understand how EVs work. It can be startling for new buyers to open up the hood of a vehicle made by Tesla, the best-selling luxury car brand in the U.S., and not see a big engine with the pistons and cylinders that make cars move. It is not impossible that these folks see the Tesla's frunk instead of an engine and assume that the vehicle doesn't even have one. Well, these people would actually be right.

A Tesla — or any other electric vehicle — has no need for a conventional internal combustion engine. Conventional engines convert gasoline into energy: The fuel mixes with air, then combusts to move the pistons within the engine and turn the vehicle's crankshaft, driving the wheels. With a fully electric power source, there is no substance that needs to be chemically converted for use. Nothing needs to mix with air to burn in order for things to run. There is no engine to be found. What can be found, though, is an electric motor, and this is how a Tesla is able to run. However, the electric motor and battery are separate entities, and a whole system exists to maneuver energy from one to the other.