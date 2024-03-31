How Do Transmissions Work In Electric Cars?

Electric vehicles (EVs) are on the rise, with practically every automotive company investing in a cleaner energy alternative. Unfortunately, that means parts like fuel tanks, pumps, and tailpipes are becoming a relic of the past, but the switch to EVs may mark the end of one car part as we know it: multi-speed transmissions. Now, everyone knows manually shifting gears already had one foot out the door, but EVs may be the final nail in the coffin.

Electric vehicles use a single-speed transmission, meaning there's only one gear to use: on. When you sit down in an EV for the first time, you'll notice something is off with the gear shift, especially if you're used to driving around with a manual transmission. Instead, you'll only see the standard Park, Reverse, Neutral, and Drive. It's like an automatic transmission without the extra gears that most people don't understand. Some companies have attempted to bring the traditional transmission feel to their EVs, with Hyundai introducing the N E-Shift to the Ioniq 5 N and Toyota's new EV offering a simulated manual transmission. But at the end of the day, those are both still the standard EV single transmission. However, that raises the question: how do transmissions work in electric cars?