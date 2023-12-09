Everything You'll Need To Complete A Basic Engine Tune-Up

Owning a vehicle is an expensive undertaking, especially with the cost of gas on the rise again. Repairs can also be costly and difficult to estimate, which is why many car owners take on routine repairs and maintenance tasks themselves.

Even after you factor in the cost of tools, parts, and other necessary supplies, doing regular jobs like oil changes, coolant system flushes, and tune-ups can save you thousands of dollars over your vehicle's lifespan. A full tune-up can help improve gas mileage and performance and even help extend the life of your engine. The term "tune-up" is somewhat outdated, as it harkens back to the era when most vehicles had carburetors and ignition points and required frequent adjustments to timing and fuel/air mixture to keep them running efficiently. Modern cars and trucks have computerized fuel injection and ignition systems that don't require as much fiddling but still respond well to regular maintenance.

A tune-up for modern cars and trucks will consist of checking and replacing some key components that wear out over time. You'll want to consult your owner's manual or call your dealership's service department to identify the proper interval for changing all the parts listed here on your vehicle. Let's review all the necessary tools, parts, and supplies for this routine maintenance.