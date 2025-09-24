It's Expensive, But Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max Steals The Show

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple pulled out all the stops this year to coax the pocket book out of your pocket. There's the debut of a brand new, super-skinny iPhone Air, and a more capable iPhone 17 with display improvements that feel long overdue. Then there's the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple's workhorse duo which, for 2025, feel more distinct than ever.

For the past few years, iPhone differentiation (visually, at least) has felt like a matter of scale. Sure, the Pro models had an extra camera lens on the back, but it was nestled in the same glass-and-metal sandwich as the lesser models. This time around, though, you can tell at a glance which new iPhone is which.

That also means it's easier to spot the sacrifices. The iPhone Air makes battery and camera compromises by virtue of its slenderness, and the iPhone 17 drops power and lenses to better capture the mass market, but the iPhone 17 Pro (and this iPhone 17 Pro Max, in particular) leaves nothing on the table. Or, to be more accurate, it only makes one real concession; and even then it's yours, not Apple's.