Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Review: Folding In All The Right Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The year 2025 is somewhat special for Samsung, it seems. It reclaimed the top spot for world's slimmest flagship phone. It continued its stellar streak with a camera-centric powerhouse. And after losing the foldable battle for a few years, it finally returns to form with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It's the boldest phone Samsung has made in years, one with as much aesthetic charm as practical perks.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 puts foldable phones — quite literally — in the same weight and waistline class as an average smartphone. And yet, it offers the functional convenience of an 8-inch tablet hiding in plain sight. The asking price of two thousand dollars is still steep, but this time around, Samsung has gone above and beyond to justify the premium you pay for it.

It's slimmer, lighter, and more importantly, sturdier than ever. Moreover, it brings a seriously upgraded imaging hardware and a refined software to go with the foldable renaissance at Samsung. I pushed it as my daily driver, replacing the heavy-hitter that is the Google Pixel 9 Pro, and now I don't want to part ways with it. If you're in two minds regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 7's worth, here's a detailed rundown of its strengths and pitfalls.